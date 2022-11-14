Arts & Culture Featured

You Can Be a Voice in Who Gets Arts Funding

November 14, 2022
Jamie Moses

Erie County residents interested in supporting our thriving arts and culture sector are encouraged to volunteer on the Erie County Arts & Cultural Advisory Board.  Resumes are due by November 30, 2022. Email Mariely Ortiz at mariely.ortiz@erie.gov. See position description for a list of preferred qualifications and more https://www3.erie.gov/cultural/press/erie-county-arts-cultural-advisory-board-eacab-seeks-new-members