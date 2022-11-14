You Can Be a Voice in Who Gets Arts Funding

Erie County residents interested in supporting our thriving arts and culture sector are encouraged to volunteer on the Erie County Arts & Cultural Advisory Board. Resumes are due by November 30, 2022. Email Mariely Ortiz at mariely.ortiz@erie.gov. See position description for a list of preferred qualifications and more https://www3.erie.gov/cultural/press/erie-county-arts-cultural-advisory-board-eacab-seeks-new-members