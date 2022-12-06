Psychology Degree: Salary & Requirements 2022

by Tien Rooney

Do you see yourself working directly with patients, helping them work through life’s challenges by providing scientifically-backed guidance? Or could you picture a career working as a social science researcher, working with large amounts of data and collaborating with other researchers to ultimately contribute to scholarship in the field? Psychology might be a great degree choice for you.

Whether you’re still in high school looking into possible college majors, or a working professional who’s interested in going back to school, it can be tough to know where to find the best information. This psychology degree guide offers everything you need to know about selecting a psychology degree – from deciding this level of degree you need and which school might offer the best support for your interests.

But what can you do with a psychology degree these days? Well, there are dozens of career paths out there for professionals with training in psychology. The jobs that will be available to you are largely dependent on what level of training you receive and your chosen specialization or concentration area.

While salaries vary among occupations, students with psychology degrees often earn a good living. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual wage for psychologists as of May 2021 was $81,040. Social scientists and professionals working in psychology-related positions similarly make about $80,890 per year.

What is a Psychology Degree?

What is an Associate Degree in Psychology?

If you’re interested in getting into the job market quickly while still being able to work in health facilities, doctor’s offices, and labs, an associate degree might be a good choice. Most learners complete these programs in two years or less.

If you have transferable general education credits, you may be able to finish in a year. If not, no worries. A high school diploma or GED certificate is all you will need to apply for associate degree programs in psychology. You might also need to submit ACT/SAT scores for consideration.

After you finish an associate degree, you’ll be a contender for various entry-level positions that don’t require training in a specialty area. Associate degree-holders often pursue full- and part-time positions like home care aides, youth counselors, social services assistants, psychiatric technicians.

Program Spotlight: California Coast University

CCU offers six fully online associate degree programs, including an Associate of Science in Psychology. The school holds recognition from the Council for Higher Education (CHEA) and national accreditation from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).

Learners in the program complete a total of 20 classes consisting of 10 general education courses, four credits of electives, and six major core credits. CCU students enjoy affordable tuition rates as low as $150/month, along with flexible self-paced classes.

CCU subscribes to an open enrollment model. In other words, after gaining acceptance, you can begin your associate degree in psychology at any point during the year and complete classes on your own time. Prospective associate degree students must submit official transcripts, updated resumes, and application fees for consideration.

What is a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology?

These four-year degrees are quite common for learners who want bachelor’s-level training, including a full range of general education classes and rigorous training in psychology. Similar to the associate degree application requirements, you’ll only need a high school diploma or GED certificate to apply for bachelor’s degree programs in psychology.

Coursework and training in these programs include:

Psychology and human behavior foundations

Human development

Clinical and abnormal psychology

Learning, memory, and cognition

Professional development

Critical thinking and scientific inquiry

Psychology ethics and social responsibility

The skills you gain in four-year psychology programs are quite diverse and prepare you for innumerable roles. Many professionals with psychology degrees move on to rewarding careers as market researchers, advertising specialists, child care workers, and career counselors. You can even go on to become a teacher, should you earn your teaching credential in addition to a bachelor’s degree. A bachelor’s degree is also the first step for those learners who’d like to pursue additional education in master’s or doctoral psychology programs.

BA vs BS in Psychology: Which Degree Should You Get?

While psychology bachelor’s degree offerings vary among schools, you’ll probably see both bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs. The BA in psychology is a good choice for learners who’d like to move on to non-psychology careers. BA programs provide a great mix of cognition and behavioral studies along with social science and humanities courses. In this way, the BA is a great springboard into dozens of fields.

If you’re interested in pursuing a more traditional career in psychology, such as a research role, university-level teaching, clinical psychology, or other mental health professional roles, the bachelor of science in psychology is the best choice.

Program Spotlight: Grand Canyon University

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, GCU is a for-profit institution. It is one of the largest Christian universities in the world. GCU psychology undergraduate students can choose from a variety of bachelor of science degrees in psychology and behavioral health studies. Psychology majors also choose from concentrations in forensic psychology, performance and sports psychology, and general psychology.

This program features fully online, hybrid, or on-campus coursework. Remote students choose from asynchronous or synchronous classes. Regardless of the format, students need 120 credits for graduation. Incoming students can transfer up to 90 credits toward the degree. Online students pay $485/credit.

Program Spotlight: Saint Leo University

This private Catholic institution in Florida was established in 1889. Learners can take advantage of its bachelor of arts in psychology program, which offers concentrations in clinical/counseling, developmental psychology, experimental psychology, and general psychology. Both the clinical/counseling and general concentrations are available online.

In total, Saint Leo psychology students need 120 credits to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. Students need 15 hours of core psychology courses plus nine hours from their concentration area. BA students in the general psychology track choose from electives such as developmental psychology, cognitive psychology, and physiological psychology.

What is a Master’s Degree in Psychology?

These graduate-level programs require learners to undertake much more rigorous studies in psychology than undergraduate programs. I These programs also typically give you the opportunity to develop your skills in a specialized area of the field, including:

Educational psychology

Developmental psychology

Social psychology

Forensic psychology

Master’s degrees typically take 2-3 years to complete, depending on the program and its graduation requirements. In order to apply, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution. Moreover, many graduate school applications require a personal essay outlining your career goals, 2-3 letters of recommendation, GRE scores, and a 3.0 or higher GPA.

Who Should Get a Master’s Degree in Psychology?

You’ll find that schools may offer a master of arts or a master of science in psychology. The MA will offer you more liberal arts training and best suits learners who are planning on pursuing careers in nontraditional psychology roles in areas like market research and human resources. The MS in psychology, on the other hand, is a good choice for students planning on pursuing doctoral-level education and/or more traditional careers in mental health, industrial-organizational psychology, and forensic psychology.

Program Spotlight: Purdue University Global Campus

A public research institution founded in 1869, Purdue offers dozens of online programs including a master of science in psychology. Students in this program need 60-75 semester credits for graduation. Full-time learners typically complete the master’s degree in two years. Online students pay $420/credit in this program.

Purdue psychology master’s students choose from six concentrations, including applied behavior analysis, forensic psychology, and general psychology. In order to meet graduation requirements, students complete either a traditional master’s thesis based on original research or take a final exam. Applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree with a 2.5 or higher GPA.

What is a Doctoral Psychology Degree?

Doctoral degrees are the highest educational level in the field. These programs often take full-time psychology students 4-7 years to complete, so you’ll need to be prepared for years of intensive studying and writing. Moreover, doctoral programs, in general, are designed to position you as an expert in a niche part of the field. With that in mind, you’ll be expected to conduct original research and academic writing while you’re in school that explores psychology topics and theories in a much deeper way than you experienced in your undergraduate program. You’ll probably have to complete an old-school dissertation that showcases what you’ve learned and, most importantly, what your original ideas and work contribute to the psychology field.

PsyD vs PhD: Which Degree Should You Get?

Both the doctor of psychology (PsyD) and the doctor of philosophy in psychology (PhD) are valuable degrees and hold equal prestige, but they offer you different types of training. The PsyD is largely for students who are interested in providing counseling and psychological services. They typically work directly in patient-facing roles. The PhD, on the other hand, is geared toward teaching, research, and roles within academia. You’ll be prepared to work at colleges and universities as a professor, nonprofits, and research facilities, depending on your interests and specialty area.

MS vs PhD: Which Degree Should I Get?

Both the master of science in psychology and doctor of philosophy in psychology are worthwhile pursuits, but they prepare you for different types of careers. Many learners today who aren’t pursuing a traditional career as a psychologist or professor tend to be satisfied with their master’s-level training. They move on to rewarding and lucrative careers as substance abuse counselors, market research analysts, training and development specialists, and much more. The MS in psychology typically takes students about two years to complete.

PhD programs, in addition to taking 4-7 years to complete, are designed to prepare you for careers such as college professor, clinical psychologist, and industrial-organizational psychologist. These programs are quite rigorous and not for the faint of heart. If you’re interested in nabbing a great teaching or research role in the field, however, this is the route to take.

Program Spotlight: Walden University

A private for-profit school established in 1970, Walden is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The school offers remote learners access to quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, including its online PhD in psychology.

The school features a fast-track option for doctoral students who wish to complete more classes per semester than the normal course load. This can help you complete the required courses and move into writing your dissertation in less time. Applicants for the fast-track program must pass a writing assessment, submit a personal essay, and have a 3.0 or higher GPA.

Learners in this PhD program choose from specializations in:

Educational psychology

Health psychology

Social psychology

Teaching in psychology

Self-designed concentration

For consideration, applicants for the PhD in psychology must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in psychology or a related field from an accredited institution. You’ll also need to submit your official transcripts and complete an online application.

Program Spotlight: Capella University

Capella is a private for-profit institution founded in 1993. This online university serves approximately 38,400 students and offers more than 50 degree programs. Distance students enjoy remote access to its hybrid PsyD program.

The doctor of psychology program requires students to complete both in-person and online coursework, as well as face-to-face clinical practicums for hands-on training. In total, students need to finish 125 quarter credits or 25 required classes. In addition to required core classes, learners at Capella chose from specialization classes such as:

Advanced psychopathology

Theories of psychotherapy

Strategies of clinical supervision and consultation

Ethics and standards of professional practice

Prospective PsyD students at Capella need a master’s degree from an accredited institution with a 3.0 or higher GPA. Applicants must also include official transcripts, three letters of recommendation, a personal statement, and a resume. Doctoral applicants may also need to participate in an admissions interview. PsyD students at Capella pay $545/credit. Tuition rates for residencies and dissertation writing credits vary.

Online Psychology Degree

Earning a psychology degree online is a great option for those who have already started their careers or have family and work obligations to attend. An online psychology degree is often taught by the same professors with the same curriculum as in-person classes. There are just different options when it comes to when and where you can complete your classes. We’ve outlined 15 of the best online psychology degree programs throughout the country.

Best Online Psychology Associate Degree Programs

The University of Maryland Global Campus is a big public university located in Adelphi, Maryland with over 50,000 enrolled students. This school offers both in-person and online learning opportunities and has an excellent online Associate in Psychology program for applicants who want to earn their degree from the comfort of their homes. Students who already have a high school diploma or GED can apply now to access online academic resources that may be the first step toward an exciting career in psychology.

Florida International University or FIU is a large, public school with a sprawling modern campus located in Miami, Florida. Their online degree options include an Associate in Psychology, which allows applicants to take psychology courses virtually without the hassle of going on-campus. This program provides the foundational knowledge and skills needed for students that want to transition to a bachelor’s program after completion or enter the workforce.

The University of Utah is a great school for prospective applicants who are looking to enroll in an online Associate in Psychology program. Online coursework includes classes like technical research methods, early childhood development, and intro to clinical psychology to name a few. This program can be an excellent way to build the foundational skills needed to transition to a remote job, which is very relevant for the job market today.

Purdue Global has many online degree options for students interested in entering the field of psychology. Their online associate program is a great place for students that graduated from high school and are looking to kickstart their professional careers with a relevant online degree.

Southern New Hampshire University is an excellent place for students interested in enrolling in an online psychology program. This private, not-for-profit school is one of the largest providers of online coursework with over 150,000 enrolled students and a student-faculty ratio of 24-1. Courses in this program are conducted asynchronously, which gives students the flexibility of watching lectures and completing assignments on their own schedule.

Best Online Psychology Bachelor’s Degree Programs

The University of Houston is a large, state school in downtown Houston, complete with an online, web-based learning academy for students who want to pursue online coursework. This school awarded over 700 bachelor’s degrees in 2021 to students in their psychology department, making it one of the most popular places for online learning in the nation.

Oregon State University is a large, public state school located in the college town of Corvallis. This school has one Bachelor’s in Psychology program that requires students to take 180 credits over a four-year period, which mirrors their in-person coursework. Students can access online lectures asynchronously and have the ability to schedule 1-1 time with their professors for additional help.

The University of Florida is a large, public school in Gainesville, Florida that offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Psychology to students looking for virtual learning options that give them the option to complete their degree from home, or while they work. This program prepares students for careers in higher education, business, and even healthcare. Over 500 students were awarded bachelor’s degrees in 2021, making it a popular choice among Florida residents.

Loyola University is a mid-sized Jesuit school that offers online Bachelor’s in Psychology degrees to students interested in pursuing a career in the field. With over 300 bachelor’s degrees presented to graduates in 2021, Loyola is a great option for students looking for a reputable program with ample job-placement resources.

CUNY School of Professional Studies

CUNY School of Professional Studies is an excellent place for students looking to complete an online Bachelor’s in Psychology. Given the wide range of online career options that have proliferated in the last few years, earning an online degree in psychology is a great option for students interested in maintaining the flexibility of remote work life while pursuing their bachelor’s degree.

Best Online Psychology Master’s Degree Programs

Northwestern’s Online Master’s in Psychology is an excellent option for students with a bachelor’s degree looking to further their academic experience and career opportunities after graduation. This large, not-for-profit institution offers one Master’s in Psychology program online, which provides students with the flexibility to allow them to manage their professional lives while pursuing a graduate degree. This program includes a combination of online lecture-style courses and interactive labs, which is critical to the learning and development of students in this field.

The University of Southern California offers an online Master of Science in Applied Psychology to students interested in pursuing a graduate degree on their own time. Applicants should already hold a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and should be prepared to complete their coursework virtually from the comfort of their home. Classes are offered asynchronously, which can allow for added flexibility for working parents and professionals looking to kick-start their career with a relevant master’s degree. In 2021, over 100 students received master’s degrees from this program.

Pepperdine University is a small, private Christian university located just north of Los Angeles in picturesque Malibu, California. This school has one online Master’s in Psychology program that caters to students looking to get a graduate degree without the hassle of going into class. Over 300 students in their psychology department received master’s degrees in 2021, making it a popular option for students interested in investing in school with hopes of a bright professional future.

The University of West Alabama is a small, public university that is an excellent place for prospective students who want to pursue a career in psychology without going into class. Their online Master’s in Experimental Psychology is a program for students that are interested in virtual learning opportunities, without the stress of going into class. An online degree can give students the flexibility to manage their family lives and current jobs while investing in their future, and is a great way to further your career and land a job in the psychology field. This school had just 3 graduates that were awarded master’s degrees in 2021, which provides for intimate class sizes and ample student-faculty learning opportunities.

CUNY School of Professional Studies

The CUNY School of Professional Studies is a small, four year public university that gives students the option to pursue a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology virtually. This program awarded 3 students with degrees in 2021 and boasts a student-faculty ratio of 9-1, making for intimate class sizes and ample learning opportunities. Students enrolled in online programs at CUNY still have the opportunity to access the same career counseling and post-graduation job placement services that in-person students enjoy, making it a great option for those that would prefer to get their degree online.

What Can I Do With A Psychology Degree?

Your education level, amount of experience, and location influence how much you’ll earn with a psychology degree. Additional training and experience can often lead psychology graduates to better-paying jobs. You can expect master’s and doctorate degree-holders to compete for higher-level positions that command a higher salary than associate and bachelor’s degree-holders.

Additionally, your earning potential is different depending on where you live. Psychologists in California, for example, make about $10,000 more per year than those living in Texas or Florida. The number of available psychologist positions also varies by location.

Let’s take a look at four top-paying psychology careers today, their earning potential, projected growth, and what type of education and experience you’ll need to obtain them.

Psychology Career Salaries, Career Outlook, and Job Requirements

Psychologist

Median Salary: $81,040

$81,040 Career Outlook: +6% (2020-2030)

+6% (2020-2030) Required Education: Doctoral degree in psychology, sometimes with clinical practice licensure. A master’s degree is sufficient for some roles

Market Research Analyst

Median Salary: $63,920

$63,920 Career Outlook: +16% (2020-2030)

+16% (2020-2030) Required Education: Bachelor’s or master’s degree

College Professor

Median Salary: $79,640

$79,640 Career Outlook: +12% (2020-2030)

+12% (2020-2030) Required Education: A doctoral degree, usually a Ph.D., or sometimes a master’s degree will suffice in community college settings

School and Career Counselors and Advisors

Median Salary: $60,510

$60,510 Career Outlook: +10% (2020-2030)

+10% (2020-2030) Required Education: Master’s degree, some states require licensure

Scholarships For Psychology Students

Paying for a college degree can be challenging for most learners today. The good news is that there are many financial aid opportunities out there to help you offset the cost of your psychology degree. Scholarships are the best way to get money for school since, unlike student loans, you do not need to pay them back. Beyond this list of scholarships for psychology students, you can find more opportunities using our scholarship search tool here.

eQuality Scholarship Collaborative

This $6,000 scholarship is for high school graduates who are residents of northern or central California. They must be planning on pursuing a medical-related degree from an accredited school in their home state. The collaborative provides awards for approximately 18 students per year.

Jewish Federation Academic Scholarship

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago offers this award for Jewish students who were born in the area. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and pursue a career that helps the general public in some way, including roles in education, medicine, law, and psychology. Awards granted may be up to $4,000.

R&D Systems Scholarship

Students pursuing a degree in a science-related field can apply for this $1,500 award. Applicants must be enrolled in a school located in either the U.S., Canada, or Europe.

The Bisexual Foundation Scholarship

The Society for the Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity offers this $1,000 award for graduate students in psychology. Applicants must be interested in researching the psychology of bisexuality and contributing to the field of LGBTQ studies.

Next Steps To Become A Psychologist: Education and Licensure

Many students start out in a psychology degree program with the hope of becoming a psychologist. While there are many different career paths you can take with formal training in psychology, actual psychologists follow a pretty straight-ahead and predictable route in terms of education and licensure.

First, you’ll need to complete an undergraduate degree program with a competitive GPA. You’ll then locate a master’s or doctoral program to pursue a graduate degree. Bear in mind that most doctoral programs today require students to possess a master’s degree in psychology or related field at the time they apply. That’s not the case in every instance, but it’s quite common.

When you apply for graduate school, you may need to submit GRE scores and letters of recommendation. Be sure to plan ahead and make sure you give yourself enough time to put together complete and thoughtful applications.

If you’re planning on becoming a clinical, research, or counseling psychologist, you’ll probably need to complete a doctoral degree. For jobs in industrial-organizational psychology, you can likely stop your formal education after you complete a master’s degree.

Doctoral students, whether in a PhD or PsyD program, usually need 4-7 years to complete their degrees. The PsyD is a clinical degree and is often best suited for learners interested in providing patient-facing clinical care and counseling. Training in PsyD programs usually includes a one-year internship for a hands-on learning experience.

Most states require psychologists to obtain licensure to practice. This usually means that after school, you’ll still need 1-2 years of supervised professional experience. You’ll also need to pass the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology administered by the ASPPB. Psychologists usually have to keep up with continuing education credits throughout their careers to ensure their licensure stays valid.

Everyone’s motivations for pursuing a career as a psychologist are different, but it’s helpful to hear from people who have done it as you set out on your own journey through school. Check out this interview with Dr. Juli Fraga, “How I Became a Psychologist,” for a close look at her educational experience.

Do I Need a Bachelor’s in Psychology to Become a Psychologist?

No, you don’t specifically need a bachelor’s degree in psychology to become a licensed psychologist. You do, however, need a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in order to apply for master’s and doctoral programs. Even if you earn a bachelor’s degree in an outside field, you can still be a contender for graduate programs in psychology.

Psychology Degree Accreditation

When colleges and universities possess accreditation, it shows that they’ve met the academic standards of an accrediting body that’s recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Schools typically hold regional or national accreditation, depending on the type of school they are and what they offer.

Regional accreditation is widely considered to be the gold standard. Most schools with regional accreditation offer a wide range of degrees in traditional academic areas. National accreditation, on the other hand, is usually held by career, vocational, and trade schools.

Individual departments or programs within colleges and universities can also hold a field-specific accreditation, which is referred to as programmatic accreditation. This shows that schools have gone above and beyond to ensure their programs meet high academic standards that are specific to that particular area of study. Programs within institutions that possess regional accreditation will not always seek out this programmatic accreditation. Regional accreditation, on its own, is already a high distinction. However, it never hurts to look into programs with both.

When it comes to psychology degrees, you’ll want to seek out schools with regional accreditation. For programmatic accreditation, widely recognized and respected boards include the American Psychological Association (APA), Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), Commission on Accreditation for Marriage and Family Therapy Education (COAMFTE), and Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs (CACREP).

Frequently Asked Psychology Degree Questions