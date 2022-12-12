LAST CHANCE for studio time at Queen City Fine Arts on Tonawanda St. Closed for good Dec 30!

There are only 6 open studios left before we close our doors. you can throw work up to the last day and we will finish and glaze it for your as a thank you for being loyal customers.

The only studio dates that are left are:

Wednesday, Dec 14th, 6-9PM

Wednesday, Dec 21st, 6-9PM

Wednesday, Dec 28th, 6-9PM

Friday, December 30th, 6-9PM

and Sunday 8:30-11:30 AM

Message from owner Justin W. Dahl:

It is with a heavy heart that I am making the official announcement that our time as an establishment has come to an end. As the owner and creator, the time has come to move on and follow my own path as an artist. Along the way I have met hundreds of beautiful people and have shared in their journey into the arts. We have been lucky to get out into the community and share the arts with less fortunate people along the way. Over the past 5 years we have survived through covid and fought with everything I have to keep the dream alive. It is time to move on.

I want to personally thank all of our patrons and students along the way. It has been a wonderful experience.

I will be finishing up all of my private lessons between now and the end of the year and will keep our ceramics open studios going until Jan 1. Please contact us to set up times if you still have any packages or gift certificates.

Please make arrangements to pick up all work by January 1

I will continue private lessons at a new, undisclosed, location in the future as well as starting new private lessons at peoples homes or out in the field. I will never be able quit teaching as it is truly a love for me.

If you have any ceramics work here please contact us by phone to discuss when you can pick up work. all unclaimed work will be donated in January.

In addition, I will be having a large sale of art supplies and art work at deep discount in the upcoming month. keep your eyes open for future announcements.

Art is a tool that we use to express ourselves and to develop mental peace in a world of turmoil and anxieties. Keep making things. The world need you.

feel free to call monday-friday 9-4. If no one answers please leave a message so that we can return your call. 716-222-1920

thank you, Justin W. Dahl OwnerQueen City Fine Arts

THIS IS WHAT WE ARE LOSING