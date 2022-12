This Week at Central & Online: Dec 5-Dec 11

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, December 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM United In Support of Fair Pay for Home Care. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM United In Support of Fair Pay for Home Care (Strategy Meeting). West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. West Room

Tuesday, December 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:15 AM – 11:00 AM Information Table: Mental Health Peer Connection. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM Contractor Information Session. Auditorium

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Community Access Services Information Services. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: The Cloud. TechKnow Lab

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Beth Kinsman Gosch. (online via Zoom)

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: Field & Fork Network. Near Computers

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning ArtWorks Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room

Wednesday, December 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 6:45 PM Information Table: Gen Mobile. Near Computers

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning ArtWorks Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Frozen (2013). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls’ Circle & Boys’ Council. Gallery Conference

Room

Thursday, December 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:30 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY AmeriCorps Member Training. Central

Meeting Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Baby & Toddler Storytime. Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM USPTO Webinar-How to File a Patent Application Using Patent Center (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Gallery Kids’ Area

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Tribal Nations Partnership: Session 11. (online)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds

Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Parent Network of WNY: Charla con Nosotros. West Room

Friday, December 9 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM CreativeMornings. Auditorium

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Class Visit. Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM USPTO Webinar-Patent Public Search: Advanced Tips for Frequent Searchers

(online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, December 10 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K-8). Kids’ Space

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM It Takes a Village Community Day!. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY Program with Kevin McCarthy. Ring of Knowledge

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Gallery Conference Room

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Program: “Mark Twain, His Presidents & Buffalo”.

Ring of Knowledge

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Brain Sparks (in-person). Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, December 11 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering Group Meet-up. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room “Mom, I Don’t Want War.” Now-January 14, 2023. Whisper Space