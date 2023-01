Saturdays 2nd semester: Jan. 14 – Apr. 1 2023

10 weeks for $100 (non profit , run by the State of New York )

10 am/ 11 am/ 12 noon (1 hr. class , 1 hr. practice)

Dress warm , helmets required for beginners.

Missed lessons can be made up by doing an extra hr.

Register online HERE, by mail , or on the first day of class at the skate shop.

Questions?? Call Coach Joan at (716) 874-7704 or the office at (716) 878-6516

“Rated the best program & facility in WNY”