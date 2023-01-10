Burchfield Penney’s STAY GOLD community ART PARTY January 13, 2023, 4:00 pm — 11:00 pm

This Friday, January 13, 2023, Burchfield Penney hosts Stay Gold, as part of their M&T Second Friday event series! The Burchfield Penney’s birthday bash, Stay Gold, is a FREE community art party that celebrates the incredible breadth of talented artists and musicians of our region by featuring pop-up installations and music throughout the building all evening. Plus, explore the galleries, experience the exhibition opening of Charles E. Burchfield: In His Own Words, and participate in all-ages art-making inspired by the Taeyoul Ryu: Royalty exhibition. The cash-only pop-up bar will serve soft drinks, beer, and wine. Stop by the membership table for special perks and your chance to win great prizes. Join the reception space for a dance party with DJ Trav1sTw1n from 9:30 pm to10:50 pm! Masks are optional but encouraged.

Participating Artists:

H. Boone

Abiff and Curtis

Eclectric Oil and Light

Adrian Blackmon

Ari Moore

Music Lineup:

Reception Space

Bryan Dubay | 5:00 pm – 5:50 pm

Deadwolf | 6:40 pm – 7:25 pm

Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul | 8:45 pm – 9:30 pm

DJ Trav1sTw1n | 9:30 pm – 10:50 pm



East Gallery

Stress Dolls | 6:05 pm – 6:40 pm

tuesday nite | 7:25 pm – 8:05 pm



Exhibition Opening

Charles E. Burchfield: In His Own Words

January 13, 2023 through April 30, 2023

Charles E. Burchfield (1893-1967), Road in Sunlight and Shadow, 1936; watercolor on paper, 19 x 27 inches; Burchfield Penney Art Center, Gift of James T. Shaffer in Memory of his mother Daisy Shaffer, 1977The exhibition Charles E. Burchfield: In His Own Words was first presented at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in 2012. Less than a month later, a curatorial and communications staff team initiated the #IHOW campaign on social media. Every day a painting by Burchfield is paired with writing from his journals, which he kept from 1910 until the end of his life. The first post for the project was on Facebook on December 7, 2012, less than six months after the social media giant made its initial public offering. Twenty-five people shared it. Ten years and one month later, the Burchfield Penney re-presents an updated version of the exhibition, an attempt to allow Burchfield to speak for himself. The inner triumphs, struggles, and ambitions of his career are reflected in his artwork and writing.



Learn more about Charles E. Burchfield: In His Own Words.

