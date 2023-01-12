CEPA Gallery presents CINDY SHERMAN RETROSPECTIVE: Works from the Gerald Mead Collection–MYTHOLOGIES OF IDENTITY

On February 3rd 2023, from 5 – 8 PM, CEPA Gallery is proud to celebrate the opening of a cluster of exhibitions titled Mythologies of Identity. Made possible through a grant from Embrace Western New York, this curatorial project by former CEPA Executive Director Veronique Cote will include a long overdue retrospective in Buffalo, NY of the work of world-acclaimed photographer Cindy Sherman, featuring works from the collection of noted Buffalo art collector Dr. Gerald Mead.



Mythologies of Identity will be on view at CEPA from February 3 to April 22, 2023.

MYTHOLOGIES OF IDENTITY– Art by Dane Adrian Smith and Jean-René LeBlanc

Jamaican American photographer Dane-Adrian Smith (they/them) presents a postgender fantasy that challenges heteronormative definitions and brings a fresh perspective and powerful voice to the conversation surrounding gender, identity, and living authentically.

Through fashion props and styling, the artists of Mythologies of Identity showcase personas that challenge heteronormative definitions of gender in photography