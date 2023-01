January shows at MOHAWK Place

MIMIC EP release show, Eternal Boy, Ashford, Oh! Summer Days

Saturday, January 14, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$15 day of show

Mimic

MIMIC www.facebook.com/mimicbflo www.instagram.com/mimicbflo

Pittsburgh pop punk

Eternal Boy www.facebook.com/EternalBoyMusic www.eternalboymusic.com

Ashford www.facebook.com/ashfordbflo www.instagram.com/ashfordbflo

Oh, Summer Days! www.instagram.com/ohsummerdaysny https://soundcloud.com/ohsummerdaysny

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1236968293893143

David Brown, Saint Blind, Jupiter Trolley, Headspace

Thursday, January 19, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7

Saint Blind www.facebook.com/saintblindmusic www.saintblind.com www.instagram.com/saint_blind https://saintblind.bandcamp.com/releases

Jupiter Trolley www.facebook.com/jupitertrolley https://soundcloud.com/jupitertrolley

Headspace

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/835541021053073

The Eaves, Roger Bryan and the Orphans, Passed Out

Friday, January 20, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10



The Eaves www.facebook.com/theeavesband www.theeavesband.com

Roger Bryan and the Orphans www.facebook.com/rogerbryanandtheorphans

Passed Out www.facebook.com/passedoutband https://soundcloud.com/passed-out www.instagram.com/passedoutb

Come celebrate the release of The Eaves new album “Lately I Don’t Have a God… And Other Obvious Epiphanies.”

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2535164126631225

FlashBamPow, Soular Plexis

Saturday, January 21, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7

FlashBamPow facebook photo

Monday, January 23, 7pm doors/8pm show, $13 advance

Chastity

Friday, January 27, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **

Kids in the Basement, Strange Standard, Breakfast Beers, Tsavo Highway

Saturday, January 28, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show

Diceros, Crown Conscious, Anthropic, Quantifier, The Finality Complex

COMING IN FEBRUARY

Thursday, February 2, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **

Davey Harris, The Managerial

Friday, February 3, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show

Digital Afterlife, Among The Outcast, Dagger Mind, Benot Breathing, Damages

Saturday, February 4, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7

Virus X 40th Anniversary Show, with special guests Johnny Revolting, Bastard Bastard Bastard

Friday, February 10, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show *

After Dark Presents brings you

Pink Droid, Sympathy, Coral Collapse, Tedesco Knows Best

Saturday, February 11, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance /$12 day of show **

The Last Reign, The World Without Us, Pale Hell