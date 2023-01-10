Niagara Arts & Cultural Center Call for: ARTISTS OF COLOR

The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center is excited to share a new Call for Artwork with our Annual Artists of Color Exhibition.

This exhibition will be curated by Co-Director of Galleries, Ray Robertson. The Annual Artists of Color Exhibition is on view February 5-March 25, 2023 in the Townsend Gallery of the NACC.

Artists are highly encouraged to submit to this exhibit.

Email Dana@theNACC.org or Submission forms can be found in the NACC Main Office.



