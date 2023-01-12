Shakespeare in Delaware Park seeking directors, actors, designers, builders and 2023 summer staff

Directors/Plays for 2024: SDP is seeking directors with a clear artistic vision or interpretation of a Shakespeare play for our 2024 summer season. A newly enlisted, volunteer artistic panel of theatre industry professionals and community members will carefully review submissions in the spring of 2023. Applications due March 10, 2023.

Click for Info

ACTORS

Open CallAudition time slots for the 2023 season are currently full. There are a few remaining slots on our waiting list which will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis. Auditions will be held Saturday, January 21. Interested parties must make an audition appointment by calling (716) 856-4533 PRIOR to the audition date.Click for Info Call for WorkApplications for technicians, build crew, summer staff and many more are now being accepted for the 2023 summer season. For additional information, please contact our production manager at sdpoffice@shakespeareindelawarepark.org.

All interested parties are encouraged to apply.