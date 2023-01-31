This Week at Central & Online: Jan 30-Feb 5

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org
Monday, January 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
3:30 PM 3:45 PM Easy Asian Cooking: Miso Soup. (online)
5:00 PM 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council.
West Room
Tuesday, January 31 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM 11:30 AM Queen City Jazz Festival Planning Meeting.
Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room
12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Stephanie Tisdale, Strategic Initiatives Expert,
M&T Bank. (online) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84931595921
12:30 PM 2:30 PM K. Johnson Meeting. West Room
1:00 PM 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: Create A Marketing Plan For Your
Small Business. (online)
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
6:30 PM 8:00 PM SCORE Webinar: Branding Your Brand/Audience Strategy.
(online)
Wednesday, February 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:30 AM 11:30 AM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room
10:00 AM 11:00 AM Together As One – Black History Month Press Event.
Ring of Knowledge
11:30 AM 1:30 PM Webinar: An Introduction to Federal Certifications. (online)
1:00 PM 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: Email Marketing Guide For Your Business.
(online)
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM 6:10 PM Movie Matinee: Hidden Figures (2016). Ring of Knowledge
5:00 PM 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council.
Central Meeting Room
Thursday, February 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room
1:00 PM 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: Social Media Marketing Strategies. (online)
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Friday, February 3 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-in Legal Clinic. Study Rooms
12:00 PM 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. Launch Pad MakerSpace
12:00 PM 1:00 PM Together as One: Black History Month Speaker Series.
Ring of Knowledge
1:00 PM 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: iPad and iPhone Settings. TechKnow Lab
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Saturday, February 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:30 AM 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space
12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Hapkido (adult themes). Auditorium
1:30 PM 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room
2:30 PM 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group. Central Meeting Room
Sunday, February 5 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
2:30 PM 4:00 PM Canisius College Reception & Program – Copernicus’ 550th
Birthday. Ring of Knowledge
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area
Around the World by Picture Book Boat. Now-March 30, 2023. Kids’ Space
100 Years & More-Buffalo’s Black History. Now-February 28, 2023. Behind Ring of Knowledge
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery.
Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023
