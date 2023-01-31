This Week at Central & Online: Jan 30-Feb 5

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, January 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM 3:45 PM Easy Asian Cooking: Miso Soup. (online)

5:00 PM 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council.

West Room

Tuesday, January 31 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM 11:30 AM Queen City Jazz Festival Planning Meeting.

Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Stephanie Tisdale, Strategic Initiatives Expert,

M&T Bank. (online) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84931595921

12:30 PM 2:30 PM K. Johnson Meeting. West Room

1:00 PM 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: Create A Marketing Plan For Your

Small Business. (online)

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

6:30 PM 8:00 PM SCORE Webinar: Branding Your Brand/Audience Strategy.

(online)

Wednesday, February 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM 11:30 AM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Together As One – Black History Month Press Event.

Ring of Knowledge

11:30 AM 1:30 PM Webinar: An Introduction to Federal Certifications. (online)

1:00 PM 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: Email Marketing Guide For Your Business.

(online)

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM 6:10 PM Movie Matinee: Hidden Figures (2016). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council.

Central Meeting Room

Thursday, February 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

1:00 PM 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: Social Media Marketing Strategies. (online)

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Friday, February 3 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-in Legal Clinic. Study Rooms

12:00 PM 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Together as One: Black History Month Speaker Series.

Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: iPad and iPhone Settings. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, February 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Hapkido (adult themes). Auditorium

1:30 PM 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:30 PM 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group. Central Meeting Room

Sunday, February 5 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2:30 PM 4:00 PM Canisius College Reception & Program – Copernicus’ 550th

Birthday. Ring of Knowledge

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area

Around the World by Picture Book Boat. Now-March 30, 2023. Kids’ Space

100 Years & More-Buffalo’s Black History. Now-February 28, 2023. Behind Ring of Knowledge

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery.

Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023