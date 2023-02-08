Buffalo United Artists presents “Mediocre Heterosexual Sex”

A vexed exploration of gender, sex, power, and kink. March 17th – April 8th at Compass for the Performing Arts (545 Elmwood Avenue)

Four hours after her girlfriend dumps her, Erin switches her Tinder setting to dudes because she hates herself. She quickly meets Aaron, who is straight, conveniently nearby, and only too happy to indulge her masochistic fantasies. To translate this deeply ambivalent first hetero experience, Erin seeks the advice of the only straight people she knows, Violet and Jeremy, a couple in a Dominant/submissive relationship.Strap in and Save the Date!Link to purchase tickets to be provided!

TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13th

No One Under the Age of 18 Admitted