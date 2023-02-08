Favorites Vs. Underdog: Ten Greatest Upsets In March Madness History

Every NCAA Tournament produces results that upset the odds to win March Madness. With so many upsets each year, one must be truly special to make the cut. Here is our list of the top ten memorable March Madness upsets; which of these tops your list?

10. Loyola Marymount 149, Michigan 115 – 1990 Second Round, West Region

March 18, 1990 (Long Beach, Calif.)

The Loyola Marymount basketball team had a remarkable run in the tournament, driven by their fast-paced offense and the loss of a teammate. They defeated Michigan but were eliminated by UNLV. The game against Michigan is remembered the most.

9. Middle Tennessee 90, Michigan State 81 – 2016 First Round, Midwest Region

March 18, 2015 (St. Louis)

Middle Tennessee’s upset of Michigan State in the 2016 NCAA tournament was a surprise as Michigan State was a heavy favorite. However, Middle Tennessee’s victory was significant, with many brackets predicting Michigan State’s success. Although Middle Tennessee’s run was short-lived, their upset remains an impressive accomplishment.

8. Gonzaga 82, Stanford 74 – 1999 Second Round, West Region

March 13, 1999 (Seattle)

In 1999, Gonzaga’s win over Stanford in the NCAA tournament marked their rise as a top team in college basketball. Since then, Gonzaga has consistently appeared in the tournament, with an impressive record of Sweet 16, Elite 8, and Final Four appearances. This win was a defining moment for the program.

7. Saint Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79 (OT) – 2022 First Round, East Region

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks, a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament, made a surprising run with victories over No. 2 Kentucky, Murray State, and Purdue, becoming the first 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight. Despite a loss to North Carolina, their run left a lasting impact on the tournament.

6. Florida Gulf Coast 78, Georgetown 68 – 2013 First Round, South Region

March 23, 2013 (Philadelphia)

Eastern Washington Eagles’ win over Georgetown Hoyas in the NCAA tournament is remembered as the greatest 15 vs. 2 upset due to its large margin of victory. The Eagles made history by becoming the first 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16, despite being a relatively new Division I team and making their tournament debut.

5. Duke 79, UNLV 77 – 1991 Final Four

March 30, 1991 (Indianapolis)

In 1991, Duke upset the undefeated and highly-ranked UNLV in the Final Four, marking a rare win for a No. 2 seed over a No. 1. UNLV had dominated the previous year, but the Blue Devils’ win marked their revenge. UNLV is now considered one of the greatest teams without a title.

4. George Mason 86, Connecticut 84 – 2006 Regional Final, Washington, D.C., Region

March 27, 2006 (Washington, D.C.)

In 2006, George Mason, seeded 11th, made a surprising run in the NCAA Tournament, defeating higher-seeded teams and reaching the Final Four, where they became the first small conference school to do so since 1979.

3. NC State, 54 Houston 52 – 1983 National Championship Game

April 4, 1983 (Albuquerque, N.M.)

In 1983, NC State, seeded 6th, made a dramatic run in the NCAA Tournament, winning a series of close games and securing the championship with an alley-oop dunk against the top-seeded Houston.

2. Villanova 66, Georgetown 64 – 1985 National Championship Game

April 1, 1985 (Lexington, Ky.)

Villanova, as an 8th seed, made an unexpected run to the NCAA Tournament championship game, where they faced the defending national champion and top-seeded Georgetown. Despite losing twice to Georgetown in the regular season, Villanova’s excellent shooting performance in the championship game led to a historic upset.

1. UMBC 74, Virginia 54 – 2018 First Round, South Region

March 16, 2018 (Charlotte, N.C.)

In 2018, UMBC made history by becoming the first 16-seed to defeat a No. 1 seed, Virginia, in 135 tries. Despite losing 83-39 to Albany earlier in the season and being a 20.5-point underdog, UMBC won by 20 points, marking a significant upset in the NCAA tournament.

Conclusion

The possibility of upsets during March Madness is a hallmark of the tournament and contributes to its thrilling and unpredictable nature. Previous upsets, such as Eastern Washington’s triumph over Georgetown, highlight the excitement that can come from unexpected results.

As we look forward to this year’s event, it is safe to assume that we can expect more upsets that will captivate fans and create unforgettable moments.