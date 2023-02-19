156/Silence facebook photo
February shows at MOHAWK Place

February 19, 2023
Jamie Moses

Hell’s Harlots present: Surgeon General Warning
Sat, February 18, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 early (prior to 2/1)/$20 $30 VIP

Buffalo Fetish Events is back with another fun and sexy night of dancing…. And play
Dress to impress in your best medical inspired attire, be creative…. You just might win a prize!
Hosted by Lady Zilla and Alice Raige
Performances by The Hells Harlots and tba burlesque and drag performers.
DJ Alexis Valentine keeps the mood going all night
Dominatrix Fanny Forte takes the stage with medical inspired demonstrations.
House of Raige will be selling merchandise along with other great local vendors…

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/740853527580358

Hotline TNT, Del Paxton
Tuesday, February 21, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1143652786334303

156/Silence, p.s. you’redead
Thursday, February 23, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/486569980327295

That 1 Guy
Friday, February 24, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/649209146709835

Vokillz, Lilith Two, Nate Spanish, salotheboy, Mark The Aquarius
Saturday, February 25, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2166647666861381

