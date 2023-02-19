February shows at MOHAWK Place

Hell’s Harlots present: Surgeon General Warning

Sat, February 18, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 early (prior to 2/1)/$20 $30 VIP

Buffalo Fetish Events is back with another fun and sexy night of dancing…. And play

Dress to impress in your best medical inspired attire, be creative…. You just might win a prize!

Hosted by Lady Zilla and Alice Raige

Performances by The Hells Harlots and tba burlesque and drag performers.

DJ Alexis Valentine keeps the mood going all night

Dominatrix Fanny Forte takes the stage with medical inspired demonstrations.

House of Raige will be selling merchandise along with other great local vendors…

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/740853527580358

Hotline TNT, Del Paxton

Tuesday, February 21, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1143652786334303

156/Silence, p.s. you’redead

Thursday, February 23, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/486569980327295

That 1 Guy

Friday, February 24, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show **

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/649209146709835

Vokillz, Lilith Two, Nate Spanish, salotheboy, Mark The Aquarius

Saturday, February 25, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2166647666861381