Final Weekend of THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre

The Mai, an accomplished, savvy, middle-aged woman, is thrown into a world of confusion after her husband abandons her and her children. His return causes even more trouble, uniting four generations of women to grapple with love, loss, and the idiosyncrasies of family. Executive Artistic Director Kate LoConti Alcocer stars as the titular character leading a powerhouse cast in this award-winning modern Irish play, directed by ICTC Co-Founder Josephine Hogan.

Ready to see the show?

Buy Tickets

Friday, February 3, 2023, 7:30 PM – Buy

Saturday, February 4, 2023, 3:00 PM – Buy

Saturday, February 4, 2023, 7:30 PM – Buy

Sunday, February 5, 2023, 2:00 PM – Buy