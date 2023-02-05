February shows at MOHAWK Place

Davey Harris, Managerial, Katie Weissman, Adelaide, Martin Freeman
Thursday, February 2, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **
Davey (rescheduled from Dec 28)
Harris www.facebook.com/therealdaveyharris www.instagram.com/daveyharrisofficial https://soundcloud.com/daveyharrisofficial
Managerial https://managerial.bandcamp.com/releases
Katie Weissman https://www.facebook.com/weissmank
Adelaide www.instagram.com/_adelaide_band_ www.333adelaide333.com
Martin Freeman
Davey had put together a 5-act bill for that week between Xmas and New Year’s, but we know what happened. Let’s try again… Experience Groundhogs Day like never before, with gourmet stromboli, a grand rock show, and a “snap out of it” night cap ritual to remember!
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/872337067383748
Digital Afterlife, Among The Outcast, Dagger Mind, Benot Breathing, Damages
Friday, February 3, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/545992540729227
Virus X 40th Anniversary Show w/special guests Johnny Revolting, Bastard Bastard Bastard
Saturday, February 4, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Virus X 1983-2023 with the release of the new DVD documentary entitled Angel Dust Daze. Kicking off the show will be Johnny Revolting, followed by Virus X with Bastard Bastard Bastard closing the show.
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/686444739686541
Pink Droid, Sympathy, Coral Collapse, Tedesco Knows Best
Friday, February 10, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/711041850390347
The Last Reign, The World Without Us, Pale Hell
Saturday, February 11, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance /$12 day of show
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/664822614953105
Beach Tower, Ghost Water, Jupiter Trolley, Tsavo Highway
Thursday, February 16, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7 **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1474510322957972
Breakfast For Dinner, Oscar’s Cash, Glass Image, Jkuch
Friday, February 17, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/858875088432903
Hell’s Harlots present: Surgeon General Warning
Sat, February 18, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 early (prior to 2/1)/$20 $30 VIP
Buffalo Fetish Events is back with another fun and sexy night of dancing…. And play
Dress to impress in your best medical inspired attire, be creative…. You just might win a prize!
Hosted by Lady Zilla and Alice Raige
Performances by The Hells Harlots and tba burlesque and drag performers.
DJ Alexis Valentine keeps the mood going all night
Dominatrix Fanny Forte takes the stage with medical inspired demonstrations.
House of Raige will be selling merchandise along with other great local vendors…
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/740853527580358
Hotline TNT, Del Paxton
Tuesday, February 21, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1143652786334303
156/Silence, p.s. you’redead
Thursday, February 23, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/486569980327295
That 1 Guy
Friday, February 24, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/649209146709835
Vokillz, Lilith Two, Nate Spanish, salotheboy, Mark The Aquarius
Saturday, February 25, 6pm doors/7pm show, $12 advance/$15 day of show **
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2166647666861381
