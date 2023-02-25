This Week at Central & Online: Feb 27-March 5

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, February 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM WNY Pride – Library Tour & Program. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. West Room

Tuesday, February 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Service Collaborative WNY AmeriCorps Member Training. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Dr. Samina Raja, Professor, Urban & Regional

Planning, SUNY Buffalo. (on Zoom)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81729154340

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Wednesday, March 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM TechKnow Class: Libby App. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 5:35 PM Movie Matinee: Brave (2012). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. Central

Meeting Room

Thursday, March 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Free Tax Help – Morning Session. TechKnow Lab

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM International Institute of Buffalo Library Tour & Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY AmeriCorps Member Training. West

Room

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-How to Attract Customers on Your Website & Social

Media. (online)

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Free Tax Help – Afternoon Session. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Generations Arts for Learning Program. Arts for Learning office,

2nd floor

5:30 PM – 6:50 PM Information Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust. Near Media Room

Friday, March 3 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-In Legal Clinic. Study Rooms

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, March 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference

Room

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: The Street Fighter (adult themes).

Auditorium

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group (in-person). Central Meeting Room

Sunday, March 5 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room

100 Years & More-Buffalo’s Black History Now-February 28, 2023. Behind Ring of Knowledge Around the World by Picture Book Boat. Now-March 30, 2023. Kids’ Space

Nicolaus Copernicus, De revolutionibus orbium coelestium (On the Revolution of the Heavenly Spheres), 1543 Now-February 28, 2023. Grosvenor Display Case

PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023