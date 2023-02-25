This Week at Central & Online: Feb 27-March 5

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org
Monday, February 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3:00 PM – 4:30 PM WNY Pride – Library Tour & Program. West Room
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. West Room
Tuesday, February 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Service Collaborative WNY AmeriCorps Member Training. West Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Dr. Samina Raja, Professor, Urban & Regional
Planning, SUNY Buffalo. (on Zoom)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81729154340
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Wednesday, March 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM TechKnow Class: Libby App. TechKnow Lab
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 5:35 PM Movie Matinee: Brave (2012). Ring of Knowledge
5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. Central
Meeting Room
Thursday, March 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Free Tax Help – Morning Session. TechKnow Lab
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM International Institute of Buffalo Library Tour & Program. West Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY AmeriCorps Member Training. West
Room
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar-How to Attract Customers on Your Website & Social
Media. (online)
1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Free Tax Help – Afternoon Session. TechKnow Lab
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Generations Arts for Learning Program. Arts for Learning office,
2nd floor
5:30 PM – 6:50 PM Information Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust. Near Media Room
Friday, March 3 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Walk-In Legal Clinic. Study Rooms
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. West Room
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Saturday, March 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference
Room
9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: The Street Fighter (adult themes).
Auditorium
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room
2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group (in-person). Central Meeting Room
Sunday, March 5 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room
100 Years & More-Buffalo’s Black History Now-February 28, 2023. Behind Ring of Knowledge Around the World by Picture Book Boat. Now-March 30, 2023. Kids’ Space
Nicolaus Copernicus, De revolutionibus orbium coelestium (On the Revolution of the Heavenly Spheres), 1543 Now-February 28, 2023. Grosvenor Display Case
PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023
