UB’s Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle with the Parker Quartet at Slee Hall – Lippes Concert Hall

The Parker Quartet returns to UB to perform the entire Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle in March off 2023. This will be the second time that the famed Slee Cycle will be offered in a condensed fashion in recent years, taking place over one week. What a thrilling experience for performers and audience members alike.

Mar – 06 – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PMSlee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle over 6 concerts: Parker Quartet

Mar – 07 – Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle over 6 concerts: Parker Quartet – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Mar – 08 – Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle over 6 concerts: Parker Quartet – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Mar – 10 – Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle over 6 concerts: Parker Quartet – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Mar – 11 – Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle over 6 concerts: Parker Quartet – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Mar – 12 – Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle over 6 concerts: Parker Quartet – 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM