What To Do When Betting On March Madness

Very soon, you will be able to bet on March Madness games, but you can bet on teams to win the Final Four and the National Championship at the current moment. March Madness is one of the most exciting sports moments in the calendar year. There are tons of upsets waiting to happen, or everything can turn into chalk.

One of the college basketball picks today for potential one seeds are the Purdue Boilermakers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Kansas Jayhawks, and the Houston Cougars. What are some of the keys to betting on March Madness?

Always Look Up History On Seeding

Seeding in the NCAA Tournament matters. There is always a history behind the seeding and upsets to go along with it. Each round is different. Let’s use the first round of the NCAA Tournament, for example, since it might be the easiest to follow here. The matchups consist of 16 vs. 1, 9 vs. 8, 15 vs. 2, 10 vs. 7, 14 vs. 3, 11 vs. 6, 12 vs. 5, and 13 vs. 4.

There are four regions of the bracket. So for the seeding part, the number one seed has never lost to a 16th seed, except for Virginia to UMBC in 2018. The odds of that happening again are slim to none. For some strange reason, a 15 seed upsetting a 2 seed is a little more common over the past couple of March Madness. Last year it was Saint Peters over Kentucky and the year before it was Oral Roberts over Ohio State.

Will it happen for a third consecutive year? That is a very hard bet for anyone, so take your risk wisely on money lines and betting lines if you think it is going to happen once again this year. The 10 vs. 7 and the 9 vs. 8 matchups are basically evened-out basketball teams and those always flip flop.

The sixth and fifth seeds are always prone to going down in the first round and it seems more difficult for the fourth and third seeds to go down. When you think you have a potential upset right in the first round, those bets always seem to be wrong so think carefully.

Watch For Hot and Cold Teams

Another thing to watch for is the hot and cold teams in college basketball. For the most part, hot teams heading into the NCAA Tournament usually go well and win a round or two or potentially go further. There was a case last season where the #5 Iowa Hawkeyes won the BIG10 Title and a hot pick to make a deep run into March. However, they flamed out in the opening round against the #12 Richmond Spiders.

That seemed to be a very rare instance. It was a long time back in 2011, but the UCONN Huskies were a ninth seed in the BIG East Tournament, but won that tournament and became a three seed in the NCAA Tournament. They had Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb at the time but managed to win it all as the third seed in March Madness. Teams who also flame out early in conference tournaments also don’t do well in March Madness also.

Betting On the Games Itself

Say the first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament is 11 Pittsburgh vs. 6 Saint Mary’s. The spread is Saint Mary’s (-3.5) (-110) over Pittsburgh (+3.5) (-110). The money line is Saint Mary’s -125 odds and Pittsburgh’s +150 odds. Also, the over/under points total is set at 140.5 total points (-110) odds.

If you want to set a parlay for all three, use the information above in this article to help you out here. Also, use research in stats to help your cause. If you think Pittsburgh will win because they are a better team than St. Mary’s despite the seeding in this situation, then go for it. Bet them (+3.5) (-110) odds over St. Mary’s and also bet their money line at +150 for the Panthers over the Gaels. Lastly, if you think it will be a very high scoring bet the over 140.5 total points at (-110) odds. If not then just bet the under with the same odds.

Once that is done, just submit the amount of money you want and click on the green tab on your laptop or cell phone. There will be many more games to choose from when the March Madness bracket comes out.