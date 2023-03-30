“Born in the EVA”: A Fundraiser for Porchfest and the Summer Concert Series!

Live Bands! Open Beer and Wine Bar! Delicious Food! And a chance to help the EVA produce some great musical events in the months ahead!

The Elmwood Village Association is proud to kick-off summer musical events with this fundraiser, “Born in the EVA“, to help defray production costs.

The EVA is known for bringing music to the Elmwood Village every May with their legendary event Porchfest and then throughout the summer with the Bidwell Summer Concert Series. This event will help raise the funds necessary to keep providing Porchfest and the Bidwell Summer Concert Series to the public free of charge.

And in true EVA tradition, we’ve got one heck of a night planned:

Open Beer & Wine Bar and Delicious Food courtesy of Buffalo Catering Company.

Musical Entertainment provided by Dozo My Lady and Off the Wall.

Try your luck at our 50/50, Silent Auction, Ticket Auction, Wine Wall, & Beer Wall, and go home a winner! Over $5000 worth of great auction items from the Buffalo Bills, Five Points Framing, the AKG, Coco Bar and Bistro, Spotted Octopus Brewing Company, Mr. Goodbar, The Foundry, Revolution Buffalo, Irish Classical Theatre Company, & many other local businesses, restaurants, artists, & cultural institutions, with more coming in every day!

TWO photobooths to take some memorable party photos!!

And a chance to party with your friends and neighbors while also helping the EVA in our mission to create a vibrant neighborhood for those who live, work, or play in the Elmwood Village.

Tickets are $60/ person and are on sale now!!

Just follow this link

Fundraiser Tickets!!