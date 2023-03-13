FTMP Events Upcoming Buffalo Concerts

Here’s everything FTMP announced right now, but to stay the most up-to-date be sure to follow FTMP on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, & Instagram and/or keep an eye on the website: FTMPEvents.com

Mar 14th : Jonny Craig @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 14th : Richard Lloyd of Television @ Mohawk Place

Mar 16th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 17th : St Patrick’s Slaughter Show @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 18th : Wifisfuneral @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 19th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 22nd : Living Dead Girl @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 23rd : Burn The Ballroom @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 24th : Unplugged Tribute to MTV @ Town Ballroom

Mar 24th : “Take Me Back To Warped Tour” @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 26th : Untouched Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 29th : The Black Moods & The Dead Deads @ Mohawk Place

Mar 30th : Zeni, Young Cvsper, & more @ Stamps The Bar

Mar 31st : Anthropic, Amish Noise, & more @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 1st : BP & The Oil Spills @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 2nd : Stop.Drop.Rewind @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 6th : The Bunny The Bear @ The Montage

Apr 6th : The Vanagons & more @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 10th : Mobday & Orange Grove Ave @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 13th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 14th : Self Reflected @ Mohawk Place

Apr 14th : Troy Good @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 15th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 16th : Observe The 93rd @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 21st : Trauma Cat @ Mohawk Place

Apr 23rd : JKuch, Dissonance, & more @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 27th : Every Dying Day @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 29th : New Wave Mafia @ Stamps The Bar

Apr 29th : Emo Night – Buffalo @ Mohawk Place

Apr 30th : AL1CE @ Stamps The Bar

May 6th : Frank White Exp (Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Band) @ Stamps The Bar

May 10th : Scotty Austin of Saving Abel @ Stamps The Bar

May 11th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

May 12th : Emo Night – Pop Punks Drunks @ Stamps The Bar

May 14th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

May 16th : Moris Blak & Danny Blu @ Stamps The Bar

May 18th : Never Again, Asalone, & more @ Stamps The Bar

May 19th : Samuel Defazio’s Wedding Show @ Stamps The Bar

May 20th : Red Button Dilemma & more @ Mohawk Place

May 26th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

May 28th : Up All Night Showcase @ Stamps The Bar

June 2nd : An Emo Night Formal @ Rapids Theater

June 11th : Texas Hippie Coalition @ Mohawk Place

June 17th : Melly Fluous @ Stamps The Bar

Aug 3rd : Resist & Bite (feat: Tommy Skeoch ex-Tesla) @ Evening Star