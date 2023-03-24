From Art Alive 2021: Re-creation of Frida Kahlo’s Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, 1940 (Nickolas Muray Collection of Mexican Art)
Submissions wanted for Albright-Knox Art Alive 2023 Celebration

March 24, 2023
Jamie Moses

Art Alive is returning to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum Saturday, June 3, 2023! Re-create a famous work of art as a living, breathing tableau. Use people, props, and your own creativity to create a stunning replica.

Anyone can participate, including students, community groups, organizations, families, and individuals. Submissions are now open! Complete and submit the Art Alive entry form and start working on your tableau! Enter for a chance to win great prizes. The deadline to enter is Monday, May 1, 2023.

