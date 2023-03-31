T-Thut Rasinanont – A Visionary Campaign Brand Designer

As the saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” In today’s visual-driven world, it’s more important than ever to have captivating visuals that can communicate your brand message effectively. This is where T-Thut Rasinanont, a renowned campaign brand designer, comes in.

T-Thut Rasinanont’s career as a campaign designer is nothing short of remarkable. His contributions to the world of design have made a significant impact on the industry, especially in Thailand. T-Thut has worked on numerous high-profile projects, creating captivating visuals that effectively communicate the brand message. One of his most notable achievements is creating visual campaigns for the Central Department Store, which were displayed at over 40 branches both in Thailand and overseas, resulting in a huge success for the campaigns. T-Thut’s expertise in creating brand identity was also evident in his work for Salt Society, a luxury resort operated under the Centara Group. His designs helped to establish a unique and memorable visual identity that set Salt Society apart from its competitors, resulting in the hotel being named “Best New Luxury Resort” in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and a finalist for the “Best Luxury Guest Rooms” category at the Gold Key Awards. Moreover, T-Thut’s design was also honored with the Silver Prize at the A’ Design Awards in Italy, one of the most prestigious and competitive design competitions in the world. The A’ Design Award is an international, juried design accolade established to recognize and promote good designs, and its jury members include leading scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and experienced entrepreneurs from around the world.

T-Thut’s design for the digital interface of the observatory at King Power Mahanakhon in Thailand achieved great success, winning the “Best Condo Development” at the Thailand Property Awards, which is widely recognized for its credibility, fairness, and transparency. The Thailand Property Awards is part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards program, which has been running since 2005 and is considered the gold standard in the real estate industry due to its professionally run and supervised judging system.

T-Thut’s contribution to the success of many leading brands in Thailand and beyond is immeasurable. He has worked with numerous leading brands such as Lay’s, Johnnie Walker, Nestlé, Lancôme, Mido, Wrangler, Steelcase, Dusit Thani, Central Group, Singha Corporation, King Power, Jim Thompson, and many more.

T-Thut’s work for Hēi Jīi, a modern Chinese-inspired restaurant in Bangkok, was truly outstanding. His creation of the brand identity, concept, and style captured the essence of the restaurant and created a visual experience that truly sets it apart. Hēi Jīi was even featured on the cover of Timeout Magazine, a testament to the commercial success of T-Thut’s work. In conclusion, T-Thut’s achievements as a campaign brand designer are a true inspiration to many in the industry, and his contribution to the world of design will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

We’re honored to have you here, T-Thut. What advice would you give to campaign brand designers striving for your level of success?

My main advice would be to conduct research on the target audience and understand their preferences and values, visualize a striking and effective campaign, manage the design team effectively, and stay up to date with the latest design trends and technologies. Additionally, I recommend incorporating key elements of good communication design, such as clarity, consistency, visual appeal, targeting, functionality, and branding.

Are there any skills in particular that you would recommend to campaign designers?

I recommend that campaign designers possess strategic thinking, creativity, strong communication, data analysis, adaptability, project management, and knowledge of different marketing channels to create effective campaigns that achieve their goals and drive success for their clients.

By possessing these skills and implementing them in their work, campaign designers can create effective campaigns that achieve their goals and drive success for their clients.

​​Can you discuss a project that you are particularly proud of and why?

I’m particularly proud of the brand identity and visual campaign for Hēi Jīi, the first ever modern Chinese heritage-inspired restaurant in Bangkok. The challenge was to create a design that captured the essence of Chinese culture while also being modern and relevant to the Bangkok market. I worked closely with the restaurant owners to understand their vision and preferences, and we went through several rounds of revisions to get the design just right.

The campaign was a huge success, and the restaurant has received rave reviews and media coverage. It was rewarding to see how the design helped to establish Hēi Jīi as a new and unique destination in Bangkok’s competitive food scene.

Can you talk about a project that was particularly challenging and how you overcame any obstacles?

One project that stands out was creating the brand identity and visual campaign for Proxie, a popular Thai boy band. The challenge was to create a design that captured the essence of the band and resonated with their young and passionate audience. Working closely with the band members and their management team, we went through several rounds of revisions to get the design just right, taking into account their vision and preferences. In the end, the campaign was a huge success, and it was rewarding to see how much the fans connected with the design.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest design trends and technologies, and how do you incorporate them into your work?

I’m always reading design blogs and publications, attending industry events, and networking with other designers to stay informed about the latest trends and technologies. I also invest in training and development programs for myself and my team to ensure that we have the skills and knowledge to create innovative and cutting-edge designs. When incorporating new trends and technologies into our work, we always make sure that they align with the brand message and goals of the project.