This Week at Central & Online: March 6-12

March 4, 2023
Jamie Moses

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203

Monday, March 6                   Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1:00 PM           3:00 PM           TechKnow Class: Image Editing and Graphic Design in the Cloud. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM           5:00 PM           Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:00 PM           5:30 PM           Information Table: Y.A.L.E. Academy. Near Media Room

5:00 PM           6:50 PM           Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. West Room

5:30 PM           6:45 PM           ASPA Buffalo-Niagara Chapter Board Meeting. Board Room

Tuesday, March 7                  Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM         11:00 AM         Queen City Jazz Festival Planning Meeting. West Room

10:00 AM         11:15 AM         SCORE Webinar: Financial Principles. (online)

10:00 AM         12:00 PM         Blood Pressure Screening & Health Information. Near Computers

10:30 AM         1:00 PM           It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM         1:00 PM           IMAGINE Buffalo: Dr. Barbara Seals-Nevergold. (online via Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86285503008

1:00 PM           2:30 PM           SCORE Webinar: Choose The Right Business Structure. (online)

2:00 PM           3:00 PM           Mental Health Awareness Month Collaboration Meeting. West Room

3:00 PM           5:00 PM           Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:00 PM           5:30 PM           Information Table: Y.A.L.E. Academy. Near Media Room

Wednesday, March 8             Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3:00 PM           5:00 PM           Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM           6:10 PM           Movie Matinee: Harriet (2019). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM           6:50 PM           Erie County Probation Dept. – Girls Circle & Boys Council. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, March 9                 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM          12:30 PM         Free Tax Help – Morning Session. TechKnow Lab

10:00 AM         10:30 AM         Baby-Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:00 AM         2:00 PM           USPTO Webinar: Patent Pro Bono Program. (online)

10:30 AM         1:00 PM           It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM         1:00 PM           Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community Center. Near Media Room

1:30 PM           4:30 PM           Free Tax Help – Afternoon Session. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM           5:00 PM           Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM           5:00 PM           B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room

4:30 PM           6:55 PM           Parent Network of WNY: Charla con Nosotros. West Room

5:00 PM           6:45 PM           Carol McLaughlin Big Band Rehearsal. Central Meeting Room

Friday, March 10                    Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:30 AM         11:15 AM         Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM         2:00 PM           Drop-in Painting. West Room

3:00 PM           5:00 PM           Crafting @ Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM           5:00 PM           Teen Advisory Group (TAG). (online)

4:00 PM           6:00 PM           ArtWorks Internships with Alex Fernandez. West Room

Saturday, March 11                Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM          1:00 PM           Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

9:30 AM          11:30 AM         Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

10:00 AM         11:00 AM         Toddler Open Play. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM         2:00 PM           Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM           2:00 PM           “Women in Hip Hop” – Arts for Learning WNY Program. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM           4:45 PM           Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, March 12                  Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM           4:00 PM           Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM           4:00 PM           Sea Scout Ship 1 Recruitment. Collections Gallery Conference Room

2:00 PM           3:30 PM           Buffalo Chamber Players Concert: “Women in Music”. Ring of Knowledge

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours                          

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery                            

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room                                 

Around the World by Picture Book Boat. Now-March 30, 2023. Kids’ Space                            

PreventionFocus, Inc. Display Now-April 7, 2023. Café Area                                  

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.                              

Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023   

