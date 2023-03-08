Shakespeare in Delaware Park is accepting proposals for new direction of a play for its upcoming production season. We are seeking directors for 2024 – will you be our next director? Applications due March 13, 2023. Click the button below for more information.
Want to direct a Shakespeare play on the Saul Elkin Stage in Delaware Park?
March 8, 2023
