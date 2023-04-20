Podcasting has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment and information sharing in recent years. With the rise of smartphones and the internet, people can access thousands of podcasts from around the world, covering almost any topic imaginable. From comedy and true crime to politics and business, there is a podcast for everyone.

One such podcast is Anncy Rantsy, hosted by the multi-talented Anncy Twinkle. Anncy is a content creator, comedian, and cook who has gained a massive following on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Her podcast, Anncy Rantsy, is a reflection of her unique brand of humor and commentary, covering a wide range of topics from pop culture to social issues.

Today, we have the opportunity to interview Anncy and get a glimpse of what podcasting is like and how to make it successful. As a podcaster, Anncy has established herself as an expert in the field, with a dedicated following of listeners. In addition to her podcasting skills, Anncy has also gained recognition for her work as a content creator, specializing in creating comedy skits and videos for her Indian audience.

With her experience and knowledge, Anncy is the perfect person to speak to about the current state of podcasting and what it takes to make it in the industry. From the importance of engaging with your audience to the challenges of creating thought-provoking content, Anncy has the insight and experience to provide valuable advice to aspiring podcasters.

Throughout this interview, we will delve into Anncy’s career, explore her approach to podcasting, and gain valuable insights into the world of content creation. Whether you’re a seasoned podcaster or just starting, this interview with Anncy Twinkle promises to be both informative and entertaining.

So, let’s get started and discover the secrets to creating a successful podcast in today’s fast-paced digital world.

What inspired you to start your podcast, Anncy Rantsy, and how has it evolved over time?

The inspiration behind starting my podcast, Anncy Rantsy, came from my desire to have a platform where I could engage in authentic and meaningful conversations about topics that matter to me and my audience. Over time, the podcast has evolved as I gained more experience and honed my skills as a host.

I experimented with different formats, guests, and topics to continuously improve the quality of the content and provide value to my listeners. Given that I am known to be quite humorous on my main channel, I want my podcast to be a platform for my followers to connect with me on a deeper level.

How do you approach researching and preparing for podcast episodes, particularly when tackling complex or sensitive topics?

Researching and preparing for podcast episodes, especially those that deal with complex or sensitive topics, is a crucial part of my process. To ensure the highest quality of content, I approach each topic by conducting thorough research from reputable sources, fact-checking information, and verifying the credibility of my sources. Moreover, I strive to bring diverse perspectives and voices to the table to ensure a well-rounded discussion.

In addition, I take the time to consider the potential impact of the topic on my audience and approach it with sensitivity and empathy. By doing so, I hope to foster an environment where my listeners feel heard, validated, and empowered.

In your opinion, what makes a great podcast host, and how do you strive to embody those qualities in your own work?

In my opinion, a great podcast host is someone who is authentic, engaging, and capable of connecting with their audience. They should be skilled in active listening, capable of guiding the conversation, and able to make their guests and listeners feel heard and valued.

As a host, I strive to embody these qualities by being genuine, approachable, and relatable. I aim to create a comfortable and inclusive space for open and honest conversations while actively engaging with my guests and audience throughout the episode. By doing so, I hope to foster a sense of community and encourage meaningful interactions that leave a lasting impact.

Can you walk us through your podcasting process, from ideation to recording to publishing?

My podcasting process typically revolves around topics or ideas that I come across on TikTok. I conduct some research, read relevant articles, and connect those findings to my personal experiences, enabling me to discuss them in depth. Rather than simply ranting and blurting out the first thing that comes to mind, I aim to provide a genuine and honest perspective. While this approach has sometimes put me in chaotic situations, I believe that being truthful and genuine is crucial in today’s world.

To get started, I brainstorm potential topics, guests, and formats for my episodes. Once I have a clear idea, I begin the research and preparation phase, gathering relevant information, scripting or outlining the episode, and scheduling interviews if needed. I adhere to a publishing schedule on my chosen platforms, ensuring proper promotion and marketing to reach my target audience.

How do you engage with your audience and build a community around your podcast?

How has signing with gumball.fm impacted your podcasting journey, and what advice would you give to other aspiring podcasters looking to work with similar companies?

Signing with Gumball.fm has had a significant impact on my podcasting journey. It has provided me with valuable resources, support, and opportunities to grow my audience and reach. Additionally, Gumball.fm has increased my brand exposure to American brands that would be interested in sponsoring my podcast, and provided me with professional support and monetization opportunities.

Gumball.fm offers monetization opportunities for podcasters through sponsorships, advertising, or other revenue-sharing models. Additionally, they’ve helped me with networking and made me feel like I’m part of a community. Since I’m new to the country, they have provided access to resources such as training workshops and educational materials to help me improve my skills as a podcaster, and for this, I am very grateful.

Working with a podcasting network has given me access to a wider audience and helped me connect with like-minded creators. My advice to other aspiring podcasters looking to work with similar companies would be to thoroughly research and choose a reputable and compatible network that aligns with their goals and values.

How do you measure the success of your podcast, and what metrics do you use to track its performance?

The success of my podcast is measured through various metrics, including download numbers, listener engagement, feedback, and audience growth. I track these metrics using analytics provided by my hosting platform and social media insights, which are available in the back end of Gumball’s interface.

While these quantitative measures are important, I also value qualitative feedback from my listeners, such as personal stories, comments, or testimonials. This feedback reflects the impact my podcast has on their lives and resonates with my original goals. By taking into account both quantitative and qualitative measures, I am able to gain a comprehensive understanding of my podcast’s performance and how it is resonating with my audience.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a podcaster, and how have you overcome them?

As a 25-year-old podcaster, I have faced my fair share of challenges when it comes to handling criticism, hate, and navigating nuances. One of the biggest challenges I’ve encountered is the pressure to be knowledgeable in all topics, which is not always feasible. As a podcaster, I strive to provide meaningful content to my audience, but I also acknowledge that I’m not an expert in everything.

Receiving criticism can be tough, and it’s something that I’ve had to learn to handle over time. Initially, it was hard not to take it personally, but I’ve learned to approach feedback objectively and use it as an opportunity for growth. I’ve also realized that not everyone will agree with or appreciate my content, and that’s okay. It’s important for me to stay true to my own voice and perspective while being open to constructive feedback.

To manage my mental health, I prioritize self-care and seek support when needed. This may involve taking breaks when necessary, practicing stress-reducing techniques, and seeking advice or guidance from trusted mentors or peers.

Overall, overcoming these challenges has been a continuous process of learning, growth, and self-care. It’s important for me to acknowledge and address these challenges proactively while staying true to my authentic voice as a podcaster.