President Obama Awards Isabel Wilerson the National Medal Of Arts And National Humanities Medal on September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Arts & Culture Events Featured Literature

BABEL season finale April 26

April 19, 2023
Jamie Moses

BABEL: Isabel Wilkerson 
Wednesday, April 26 | 8:00pm

In 1994, at just 33, Wilkerson won a Pulitzer Prize for individual reporting for her work on Midwestern floods and a 10-year-old boy taking care of his siblings. Book offers followed, and Wilkerson left the New York Times in the mid-90s to start work on The Warmth of Other Suns.

We’re just one a week away from the BABEL season finale featuring National Book Critics Circle Award-winning and bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson. Join Just Buffalo on April 26th at Kleinhans for an in depth discussion of her work and her books The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent.

There’s more, we will also be announcing next season’s lineup during the event (spoiler alert: it’s amazing). VIP tickets are now SOLD OUT but general admission are still available.

Reserve your BABEL tickets

About the author

View All Posts

Jamie Moses

Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment