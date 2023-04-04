BUA  adds April 16-17 peformances of “Anthony Chase: my life in the audience” 8pm at Bittersweet Piano Lounge, Hotel Lafayette

An evening of story and song with theater critic, raconteur, and all round bon vivant Anthony Chase, with music director Philip Farugia at the piano of the elegant Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette, 391 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York.

For 30 years Anthony has kept listeners of WBFO informed of events in the theater world with his popular Friday morning radio segment “Theater Talk.” He is senior theater critic for the Buffalo News, and for many years, was the theater editor for Artvoice. He keeps the region informed of news of the theater in his blog: theatertalkbuffalo.com

In this sophisticated and amusing cabaret performance, Anthony will regale audiences with song and tales of his storied life attending the theater. Names will be dropped!

April 16-17 at 8:00 p.m. – Lounge Opens at 7:00p.m. – Runtime is 1 Hour

WHERE: Bittersweet Piano Lounge in Hotel at the Lafayette

391 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York 14203

TICKETS GO ON SALE April 3, 2023 at 9:00a.m.

TICKETS: $25.00 general admission Tickets available at: www.buffalounitedartists.org or https://mylifeintheaudience.bpt.me/

Walk-Up Purchases at the Door: CASH ONLY

BUA, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a self-supporting collective of professional theater artists working to present provocative and relevant work that examines the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer experience. BUA began performing in January 1992.

www.buffalounitedartists.org