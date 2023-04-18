April and May shows at MOHAWK Place

Saturday, April 15, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7

Castle Black, Starjuice, Goodbye Metro, Spud

Sunday, April 16, 6pm doors/7pm show, $7

Service Industry Sunday: Amateur Hockey Club, The Weather Might Say Otherwise, We Were Blank

Monday, April 17, 7pm doors/8pm show, $17 advance/$20 day of show

William Elliott Whitmore, Jordan Tice, Tough Old Bird

Thursday, April 20, 7pm doors/8pm show, $5/free with current Buffalo State student ID

WBNY Battle of the Bands 2023

Pretty in Plaid, Tsavo Highway, Headspace, Hello London, Wasted Space

Friday, April 21, 6pm doors/show, $10 advance/$15 day of show

Trauma Cat, At The Helm, The Waves, The Feast, The Moon Owls, The Falconeers

Saturday, April 22, 8:30pm doors/show, SOLD OUT **

The Widdler, Isded, Thromb, Basha

Sunday, April 23, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10

Hemlock for Socrates, The Finality Complex, Different Planets, The Grave Diggers

Monday, April 24, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7

Tony & Gravel, Cardboard Homestead, Smitten for Trash, A Day Without Love

Wednesday, April 26, 7pm doors/8pm show, $20 advance/$25 day of show

The Slackers, The Abruptors, Working Class Stiffs

Thursday, April 27, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10

The Chelsea Curve, Perilous

Friday, April 28, 7pm doors/8pm show, $20 advance/$25 day of show

Phoneboy, Breakup Shoes

Saturday, April 29, 8pm doors/show, $10 advance/$15 day of show

Emo Night – Buffalo (Spring 2023 Edition)

Tuesday, May 2, 7pm doors/8pm show, $20 advance/$23 day of show

Chuck Ragan, Todd Beene, Kaiser Solzie

Wednesday, May 3, 6pm doors/7pm show, $20 advance/$25 day of show

Elder, Ruby The Hatchet, Howling Giant

Thursday, May 4, 6pm doors/6:30pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show

Outline In Color, VRSTY, Discrepancies, Vertigo Child, Wasted Reject

Friday, May 5, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$13 day of show

TV Moms, MIMIC, Quaker Gun Club, The Weather Might Say Otherwise

Saturday, May 6, 4:30pm doors/5:30pm show, admission is a package of new socks

May Day for Compass House: Kaiser Solzie, Velvet Bethany, Trainwreck, Starjuice, Tsunami Tsurprise, Cardboard Homestead, Of Night And Light, BastardBastardBastard, Condition Oakland, The Heathens

Sunday, May 7 **

My Morning Jacket tribute

Monday, May 8, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **

Daggermind, Drifter, Radian, Goron

Thursday, May 11, 6:30pm doors/7pm show, $5 advance/$7 day of show **

“Night Out,” Featuring: Idiom, NOFACTOR, Clay, Anthony Casucci

Friday, May 12, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 **

Hundred Plus Club EP release show, Canetis, Elemantra, Ben Alssi

Saturday, May 13, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **

Jesse & The Hogg Brothers, Shoot Ya

COMING SOON..

5.15 Miesha and The Spanks, Spud, Velvet Bethany

5.17 Kepi Ghoulie, Daze Ago, Shambles

5.18 Bobcat, Lower Town Trio, Matty B and The Dirty Pickles, Broke Boland

5.19 Angie Haze, Karma Queen

5.20 Red Button Dilemma, Cardiac Cassette, Free Fall

5.21 Abertooth Lincoln, Hold My Headache, Headspace, Skamagotchi, Amphobia, Skyway *

5.23 NO SIR E

5.25 Kal Marks, Clump, Personal Style

5.26 The Irving Klaws, Soul Butchers

5.27 Anthropic, Sewage Grinder, Thou Shalt Not, Burndwiller, The Queen Guillotined *

5.31 Neutral Snap, Goalkeeper, Rematch

6.2 Punk Rock Prom

6.3 The Ryan Sutherland Band (FKA Revelators, no Whitetails)

6.7 Rio Romeo

6.8 Tragedy / Beatallica *

6.11 Texas Hippie Coalition, Gravel, When Legions Fall

6.13 Liturgy, Big Brave

6.14 Mad Caddies, The Last Gang

6.16 Lady Gaga vs Kesha – Dance Party & Drag Show

6.17 The Classy Wrecks, Working Class Stiffs, Amy Gabba & the Almost Famous

6.22 Starjuice, University Drive, Auto Ignition, Kevin Kauffman

6.23 The Murder Junkies, Deathtrip Idols, Pure Heel

6.24 Space Junk *

6.25 Darsombra

6.30 The Glam Vamps

7.1 Chris Rattie & the New Rebels, The Bear & the Bison

7.13 Darksoft, Coral Collapse

7.22 Buffalo Ska Fest 2023: Ska Fest: Mephiskapheles, Working Class Stiffs, The Abruptors,

Backyard Superheroes, The UpFux, Do It With Malice, Turkey Blaster Omega,

The What Nows?!, Girth Control, Amy Gabba & the Almost Famous, Skamagotchi

8.5 Pollock, The Long Cold Dark, The Last Reign, Diceros

8.10 Driveways, Goalkeeper

8.20 tu:NER feat. Trey Gunn, Markus Reuter, Pat Mastelotto

9.4 Belvedere, On the Cinder