April and May shows at MOHAWK Place

Saturday, April 15, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7
Castle Black, Starjuice, Goodbye Metro, Spud
Sunday, April 16, 6pm doors/7pm show, $7
Service Industry Sunday: Amateur Hockey Club, The Weather Might Say Otherwise, We Were Blank
Monday, April 17, 7pm doors/8pm show, $17 advance/$20 day of show
William Elliott Whitmore, Jordan Tice, Tough Old Bird
Thursday, April 20, 7pm doors/8pm show, $5/free with current Buffalo State student ID
WBNY Battle of the Bands 2023
Pretty in Plaid, Tsavo Highway, Headspace, Hello London, Wasted Space
Friday, April 21, 6pm doors/show, $10 advance/$15 day of show
Trauma Cat, At The Helm, The Waves, The Feast, The Moon Owls, The Falconeers
Saturday, April 22, 8:30pm doors/show, SOLD OUT **
The Widdler, Isded, Thromb, Basha
Sunday, April 23, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10
Hemlock for Socrates, The Finality Complex, Different Planets, The Grave Diggers
Monday, April 24, 7pm doors/8pm show, $7
Tony & Gravel, Cardboard Homestead, Smitten for Trash, A Day Without Love
Wednesday, April 26, 7pm doors/8pm show, $20 advance/$25 day of show
The Slackers, The Abruptors, Working Class Stiffs
Thursday, April 27, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10
The Chelsea Curve, Perilous
Friday, April 28, 7pm doors/8pm show, $20 advance/$25 day of show
Phoneboy, Breakup Shoes
Saturday, April 29, 8pm doors/show, $10 advance/$15 day of show
Emo Night – Buffalo (Spring 2023 Edition)
Tuesday, May 2, 7pm doors/8pm show, $20 advance/$23 day of show
Chuck Ragan, Todd Beene, Kaiser Solzie
Wednesday, May 3, 6pm doors/7pm show, $20 advance/$25 day of show
Elder, Ruby The Hatchet, Howling Giant
Thursday, May 4, 6pm doors/6:30pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show
Outline In Color, VRSTY, Discrepancies, Vertigo Child, Wasted Reject
Friday, May 5, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$13 day of show
TV Moms, MIMIC, Quaker Gun Club, The Weather Might Say Otherwise
Saturday, May 6, 4:30pm doors/5:30pm show, admission is a package of new socks
May Day for Compass House: Kaiser Solzie, Velvet Bethany, Trainwreck, Starjuice, Tsunami Tsurprise, Cardboard Homestead, Of Night And Light, BastardBastardBastard, Condition Oakland, The Heathens
Sunday, May 7 **
My Morning Jacket tribute
Monday, May 8, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **
Daggermind, Drifter, Radian, Goron
Thursday, May 11, 6:30pm doors/7pm show, $5 advance/$7 day of show **
“Night Out,” Featuring: Idiom, NOFACTOR, Clay, Anthony Casucci
Friday, May 12, 7pm doors/8pm show, $12 **
Hundred Plus Club EP release show, Canetis, Elemantra, Ben Alssi
Saturday, May 13, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **
Jesse & The Hogg Brothers, Shoot Ya
5.15 Miesha and The Spanks, Spud, Velvet Bethany
5.17 Kepi Ghoulie, Daze Ago, Shambles
5.18 Bobcat, Lower Town Trio, Matty B and The Dirty Pickles, Broke Boland
5.19 Angie Haze, Karma Queen
5.20 Red Button Dilemma, Cardiac Cassette, Free Fall
5.21 Abertooth Lincoln, Hold My Headache, Headspace, Skamagotchi, Amphobia, Skyway *
5.23 NO SIR E
5.25 Kal Marks, Clump, Personal Style
5.26 The Irving Klaws, Soul Butchers
5.27 Anthropic, Sewage Grinder, Thou Shalt Not, Burndwiller, The Queen Guillotined *
5.31 Neutral Snap, Goalkeeper, Rematch
6.2 Punk Rock Prom
6.3 The Ryan Sutherland Band (FKA Revelators, no Whitetails)
6.7 Rio Romeo
6.8 Tragedy / Beatallica *
6.11 Texas Hippie Coalition, Gravel, When Legions Fall
6.13 Liturgy, Big Brave
6.14 Mad Caddies, The Last Gang
6.16 Lady Gaga vs Kesha – Dance Party & Drag Show
6.17 The Classy Wrecks, Working Class Stiffs, Amy Gabba & the Almost Famous
6.22 Starjuice, University Drive, Auto Ignition, Kevin Kauffman
6.23 The Murder Junkies, Deathtrip Idols, Pure Heel
6.24 Space Junk *
6.25 Darsombra
6.30 The Glam Vamps
7.1 Chris Rattie & the New Rebels, The Bear & the Bison
7.13 Darksoft, Coral Collapse
7.22 Buffalo Ska Fest 2023: Ska Fest: Mephiskapheles, Working Class Stiffs, The Abruptors,
Backyard Superheroes, The UpFux, Do It With Malice, Turkey Blaster Omega,
The What Nows?!, Girth Control, Amy Gabba & the Almost Famous, Skamagotchi
8.5 Pollock, The Long Cold Dark, The Last Reign, Diceros
8.10 Driveways, Goalkeeper
8.20 tu:NER feat. Trey Gunn, Markus Reuter, Pat Mastelotto
9.4 Belvedere, On the Cinder
