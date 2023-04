This Week at Central & Online: April 15 -April 23

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Saturday, April 15 – Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conf. Room

(Pre-registration Required)

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Information Table: Say Yes Buffalo Little Scholars. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Toddler Open Play. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book and Activity Group.

Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Program: Dolls & Society. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CPR Class. West Room (Pre-registration Required)

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Agents of Advocacy, Inc. – The Legacy of Women, Past & Present,

In Our City. Auditorium

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Novel Writers Group. Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, April 16 – Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Monday, April 17 – Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Ready, Set, Work! Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Money Smart Week Program: Family Budget (online)

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind ROK)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Y.A.L.E. Academy. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. West Room (Pre-registration Required)

Tuesday, April 18 – Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Sheryl Knab, WNY Library Resources Council

(online via Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85965230482

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Money Smart Week Program: Instituciones Financieras

(in Spanish) (online)

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind ROK)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room, West Room

(Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Y.A.L.E. Academy. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

6:30 PM SCORE Webinar-How to Scale Your Business Without Investors (online)

Wednesday, April 19 – Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: United Healthcare. Near Computers

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Podcasting – Creating. TechKnow Lab

(Pre-registration Required)

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM USPTO Webinar-Successful Inventing: Product Development (online)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Ready, Set, Work! Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Money Smart Week Program: Debt Relief (online)

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind ROK)

4:00 PM – 5:35 PM Movie Matinee: Aladdin (1992). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: ArtWorks. Auditorium, West Room (Pre-registration Required)

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Central Meeting Room

(Pre-registration Required)

Thursday, April 20 – Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM WNY Cannabis Day. Auditorium.

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Baby-Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community Center.

Near Media Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness @ Central. Main Concourse

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar-E-Commerce (online)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Money Smart Week Program: Employer Retirement Plans (online)

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind ROK)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM AFL: Young Generations. Central Meeting Room, AFL Offices

(Pre-registration Required)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Y.A.L.E. Academy. Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

Friday, April 21 – Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Drop-in Painting. West Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Ready, Set, Work! Gallery Conference Room

(Pre-registration Required)

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Crafting @ Central. Information Services (Behind ROK)

Saturday, April 22 – Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K – 8). Kids’ Space

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM HHC Guitar Initiative Master Class. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM “Protect the Pollinators” Program: Master Gardener Cheryl Krajna.

Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CPR Class. West Room (Pre-registration Required)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM “Cultivate Cinema at Central: Bambi, A French Woman

(French w/ English subtitles) (Adult themes). Auditorium”

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Gallery Conference Room

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grosvenor Program-Special Collections Tour. Grosvenor Room

Sunday, April 23 – Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM HHC Guitar Initiative’s International Concert Series: Laura Mazon.

Auditorium

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room

Golden Snowball Trophy Exhibit Through April 25, 2023. Ring of Knowledge Display Case

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023