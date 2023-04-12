WNY DRUMMERS FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE “2nd Annual Country Music Jamboree” Fundraiser

Buffalo, N.Y. (April 16, 2023): WNY Drummers for Homeless People will present “2nd Annual Country Jamboree” concert and fundraising event at The Cove, located at 4701 Transit Rd., Depew, NY 14043 on April 16, 2023. The event starts at 1:00 PM and runs through to 6:00 PM. Doors open at 12:00 PM. There is a $20 donation at the door that will include door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

5 musical act/bands will take the stage in this Country Jamboree Concert Event – Apple Jack, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame 2021 Inductee Robin Grandin, West of the Mark, Wasted Whiskey, Blood Money and MC-DJ Ice.

Also included are special guests Pin Ups for a Cause.

WNY Drummers for Homeless People realizes that homelessness is a 12 month a year journey. Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Inductee (Class of 2022) Will Schulmeister and his wife Debbie have collected thousands of dollars, new socks, underwear, and infant diapers at their shows and special events that they have donated to St. Luke’s in Buffalo, Lighthouse in Niagara Falls, the Tonawanda Clothing Center in N. Tonawanda, and Lockport Cares in Lockport, NY.

WNY Drummers for Homeless People is a Non-profit organization and is partnered with The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame under the umbrella of “HALL OF FAME HEALS” which also includes Music To Remember WNY and Bridget’s Battle.