Biden Gun Ban: Assault Guns or Assault Acts?

A WORD ON “ASSAULT GUNS”…THE REAL REASON BIDEN WANTS TO BAN GUNS!

By J. Gary DiLaura, Retired FBI Agent

What are ASSAULT GUNS? That’s a phrase that can be very complicated or very simple! Joe Biden knows nothing about guns as he misnames guns all the time, including on 3/28/23 when he called the rifles used in Nashville AK47s…no… they were not AKs. Ask Biden to define Assault Guns!

First… I know a little about the topic as I was, according to the FBI, an Expert Firearms Instructor, and I actually did testify, in Federal Court, as an Expert Firearms Instructor. The cases were shooting cases that we, FBI, worked. One I remember was before Judge Curtin with AUSA Roger Williams as the prosecutor in the Western District of NY, WDNY.

First, you have to understand that trying to categorize any firearm as a hunting gun, or plinking gun or a target gun, or an ASSAULT gun is folly. I say that because we all know that a GUN is an “item” and “an Assault” is an action, an illegal action. So we are trying to outlaw an “act” and not a “thing.”

Well, guess what…the act of assault is already a violation of our RULE OF LAW on all fronts…with a gun, knife, rock, or automobile, and we have laws on the books that prove that…don’t we? Try though we may, you cannot categorize or call any gun just an “assault weapon”…simply because it’s used as an assault weapon. You can try, but I will find another non-violent action, like target shooting, that effectively changes that “assault” designation.

The problem is not the gun, never has been and, in my opinion, never will be…and THEY know it!

We need to work on the act…assault…and not the gun, knife, rock, or car! You understand that the Radical Democrat-left politicians do not want to stop the assaults. If they did, they would not release convicts who commit assaults, nor let any assault arrests and convictions be released back into society with hardly a slap on the wrist. In China …they handle drug cases differently! If you are caught with drugs, you lose a hand. Get caught a 2nd time, you lose your head. It apparently works!

In my opinion, you need to figure out why Obama, Biden, Hochul, and their followers and financial backer do not want to stop assaults, I already know. They want to rid the streets of guns…legal guns! They have tried more laws, but our laws already cover any illegal act that involves a gun of any category. What good does it do to arrest, convict, and jail a criminal if the Democrat parole board or prosecutor (bought DA)… releases the criminals…and doesn’t try to tell ANYBODY that’s not what they are doing!

These bought State Attorney Generals like NYC DA Bragg, in my opinion, want to flood the streets with violent criminals. How do I know? Because I have 2 eyes and 2 ears and see it happening! So do you! Except some of you don’t want to believe reality…that’s a large part of the problem! The criminals with 15, 20, and 25 arrests for violent crimes…are back on the streets before the arresting officer.

THE REAL REASON…

The 2nd Amendment…”A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

When you notice any of the above tell-tale signs, you had better start changing leaders and hope it’s not too late!

It’s already happening…you say?!

They can and will turn off the National Grid, my opinion! Do you want your electricity turned back on? Turn over your guns.

Also, we cannot live without FOSSIL fuels, with no replacement power, and the only viable replacement power for the US, right now and in the distant future, is Nuclear Power! Don’t believe anything else because Solar and Wind can’t do it!