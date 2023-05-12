Join Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life for a FREE Happy and Healthy Wellness Event at The Terrace – SUN, May 21 from 11 AM – 4:PM

Join Buffalo Rising for a Happy & Healthy Wellness Event sponsored by Project Best Life and Buffalo Rising, hosted by The Terrace Buffalo on Sunday, May 21 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
The Project Best Life series seeks to provide inspiration and advice to help people live life to the fullest and to keep us all on the road to living our best lives.
Location
The Terrace at Delaware Park
Activities
Cycling classes by Revolution Buffalo and Rebel Ride
Yoga and meditation classes by Carriage House Collective and Afrochick Yoga
Participating Vendors
Fresh Fix, Renew Bath & Body, Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, Date’d Nutrition, HEAT Center, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and BFLO Hydration
