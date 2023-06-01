The Remarkable Journey of Pianist Xiaohe Liu in International Competitions and Captivating Performances

In the world of classical music, international piano competitions serve as crucial platforms for aspiring pianists to showcase their exceptional talent and skill on a global scale. These competitions not only provide an opportunity to compete against other gifted musicians but also offer a gateway to recognition, career opportunities, and collaborations with renowned artists. One such exceptional pianist who has successfully navigated the competitive realm of international piano competitions is Xiaohe Liu.

With expertise honed through years of dedicated practice and performance, Xiaohe Liu has established himself as a standout musician in his field. His remarkable achievements, accolades, and captivating performances have solidified his position as an esteemed pianist on the international stage.

Xiaohe’s journey in the world of music began at the tender age of five when he first laid his hands on the piano. Recognizing his innate musical talent, he embarked on a path of rigorous training and education at the Xi’an Conservatory of Music in China. Under the guidance of esteemed mentors and teachers, including Zhuangzhuang Li and Giovanni Vitaletti, Xiaohe’s musical prowess flourished, setting him on a trajectory toward success.

The pinnacle of Xiaohe’s career lies in his exceptional achievements in major international piano competitions. Notably, he secured the First Prize in the Professional Group A of the 77th Steinway International Youth Piano Competition China Grand Final in 2013, captivating judges and audiences alike with his exquisite interpretation and technical finesse. Furthermore, his remarkable talent was once again recognized when he emerged as the First Prize winner of the 2023 Concert Artists International Competition, a testament to his exceptional musicianship and ability to captivate listeners.

Beyond the competitive arena, Xiaohe Liu’s performances have graced renowned stages and prestigious events across the globe. His participation in the Candlelight Vigil hosted by the Chinese American Heritage Foundation in Boston Chinatown, MA, left an indelible mark as he contributed his musical talents to a poignant and commemorative occasion. Additionally, his inclusion in the TUNES@NOON series at Harvard University further underscored his reputation as an esteemed pianist capable of delivering exceptional performances in esteemed academic settings.

Not to be confined to the classical realm alone, Xiaohe’s versatility as a pianist was showcased in his collaboration with the Firebird Pop Orchestra at the Boston Museum of Science, where his ability to traverse diverse genres and captivate audiences in different musical contexts shone through.

Given the depth and breadth of Xiaohe Liu’s accomplishments, we were honored to have the opportunity to speak with him and delve deeper into his exceptional talent and skill as a pianist. In our conversation, we were able to gain insight into his experiences in international piano competitions, his practice routines, and strategies that helped him excel, as well as the impact of his achievements on his career trajectory.

It is through these conversations that we further appreciate the passion, dedication, and remarkable artistry that sets Xiaohe Liu apart as an exceptional pianist on the global stage.

Hey Xiaohe! We’re so glad to have this conversation with you. Can you share with us how winning international piano competitions impacted your career as a pianist and opened doors to new opportunities in the music industry?

As I have been winning several competitions, including the First Prize in the 2023 Concert Artists International Competition, the First Prize in the Professional Group A of the 77th Steinway International Youth Piano Competition China Grand Final in 2013, the Fifth Prize of the Junior Professional category and Artistic Honor Award at the Fifth KAWAI Asia Piano Competition in 2017, and the First Prize of the Yamaha Scholarship Piano Competition at Xi’an Conservatory of Music in 2014, numerous doors have opened for me. This expanded my network and created more opportunities in my career as a musician and pianist.

Being held in high regard by masters and juries of competitions can lead to life-changing opportunities. They may invite you to study with them or collaborate further. That is what happened to me.

I had the chance to meet masters and was invited to perform in other parts of China, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Yulin, and Yichang. Some of the highlights include performing chamber music at the 7th Baroque Music Festival in Shanghai and performing with the orchestra of Xi’an Conservatory of Music at Xi’an Artistic Center.

Winning these competitions offered me the opportunity to perform on larger stages and meet other musicians and maestros. Outside of China, I was invited to participate in the Bolzano (Bozen) Music Festival in Italy and studied with Italian pianist Giovanni Vitaletti. In the US, I had the opportunity to study under and work with many high-level masters, performing in various venues such as the MIT Chapel, Harvard University, The Brookline Public Library, and the Boston Museum of Science. Participating in competitions always adds value to my name.

The more I participate and win, the more attention is drawn toward me, leading to the opening of more career paths. This recognition has benefited my career, as an increasing number of students and teachers, especially in the US, seek to work with me, whether it’s for collaborations, performances, teaching students, or holding regular solo recitals.



Can you share insights into your practice routine and strategies that helped you excel in major international piano competitions?



For me, patience is paramount. Repetition, repetition, repetition – and always at a slow pace. The key to mastering technique lies in practicing slowly and with frequent repetition. However, that’s just the technical aspect. What’s more important to remember is that technique serves musicality.

In order to make music more expressive and beautiful, we need the technique to control every single note that we play. This control stems from slow practice. Our unceasing pursuit of the most exquisite musical sound keeps us working tirelessly, day and night, to improve our technique.

Participating in renowned piano competitions exposes you to talented musicians from around the world. How did these experiences shape your perspective on the global piano community and lead to valuable connections?

It’s akin to transitioning from a small village to bustling cities. As we ascend the ladder, the competition intensifies. However, larger cities invariably offer more opportunities and chances. You encounter a greater variety of ideas and perspectives when you meet more musicians in these metropolises. Just the experience of performing before esteemed musicians and masters opened doors for me, introducing me to a world I had never seen before.

I discovered fresh interpretations, experienced new emotions, and listened to innovative ideas. It felt as though the world had suddenly unfolded, presenting endless possibilities. These experiences profoundly influenced my performances. Even when playing the same piece, embracing these new ideas gave me more ways to shape my music and expand my musicality.

The chance to perform on world-class stages has been enlightening, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to hear other incredible musicians, learn from them, meet esteemed masters, and receive their feedback. Some of the remarkable musicians and masters I’ve had the pleasure of meeting include Mingqiang Li, Giovanni Vitaletti, Yilei Hao, Qianyi Xu, Shaoyi Dan, and Shucheng Shi.

Can you describe the challenges you faced during the 2023 Concert Artists International Competition and how you overcame them?

This competition was a departure from the Steinway, Kawai, and Yamaha contests I participated in and won previously, primarily because my chamber group secured the First Prize in the chamber music category, while the others were solo competitions. Chamber music takes many forms, the most common being the string quartet, piano quartet, piano trio, and piano duo. Our composition involved two violins and a piano – an uncommon setup, which placed us at a disadvantage. This piece was not only technically challenging, but it also demanded considerable musical prowess.

Our most significant hurdles were not within the competition itself but in the preparation and rehearsal process. Being at a disadvantage meant we had to prepare the piece to a level higher than everyone else, both technically and musically. We spent substantial time seeking a harmonious overall sound while preserving our unique individual voices, distinguishing us from the rest.

This competition posed a formidable challenge, as one of our members had spent many years with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and was a winner of the Creative Classical Concert Management Competition. Having made her Carnegie Hall debut just last year, she represented the highest echelon of musicianship one could collaborate with. She possessed a unique voice and a strong sense of musicality, which could sometimes prove difficult to work with, as we needed to move away from our individual voices to find a collective sound we could all agree on.

Discovering our group sound within a limited timeframe was immensely challenging, but the three of us were very receptive to new ideas. We devoted a lot of time to listening to each other, blending our individual sounds together, and through this process, we managed to overcome the challenge.

Maintaining motivation and focus amidst the pressures of competition can be challenging. How do you stay motivated and continue your artistic growth as a pianist?

Music is one of those pursuits where you can never be completely satisfied with your performance; it’s the continuous striving for perfection and the fear of errors that keep me motivated. The goal of making a piece sound more beautiful is an ongoing challenge that keeps me engaged.

Musical growth parallels life growth. Your sound becomes more mature and sophisticated, your voice evolves, and as you age, you gather more ideas to enrich the music. Every time I revisit a piece after a hiatus, it invariably sounds different from the last time I played it. My progression as a pianist is driven by the quest to make a piece sound more beautiful than the last time I performed it. If my sound remains static, it signifies that I haven’t grown musically, a prospect that unnerves me.

Competitions provide an excellent platform for growth. They expose you to a myriad of world-class performers from whom you can learn, which is one of the reasons I relish these events. Moreover, the feedback from the jury team can be enlightening. These experiences collectively fuel my inspiration and growth.

Managing performance anxiety is crucial for delivering your best on stage. How do you approach the stage and deal with performance nerves in high-stakes situations?

As a pianist, mastering performance anxiety is a crucial part of my preparation. First, I ensure that I’ve engaged in rigorous practice, attending to every detail in the practice room. By knowing the pieces intimately, I can rely on my muscle memory and countless hours of practice. Prior to stepping onto the stage, I focus on just a few critical aspects of the performance. This approach helps to prevent being overwhelmed by the various challenges that I might encounter during the performance. It’s also reassuring to remember the solid preparation that I’ve undertaken.

The most stressful situations are undoubtedly competitions, particularly world-class ones like the 2023 Concert Artists International Competition and the 77th Steinway International Youth Piano Competition China Grand Final, both of which I participated in and won. My solo recital during the BOLZANO BOZEN Piano Festival in Italy was also a high-pressure situation, as it was my first visit to the country. The environment felt new and unfamiliar, and the presence of many master musicians from around the world in the audience added to the tension. Similarly, performances with orchestras, involving over 60 musicians, present high-stress situations as any mistakes could disrupt the ensemble’s synchrony.

However, there are strategies to alleviate this stress and ensure a more successful performance. The key lies in achieving absolute familiarity with the music. Through countless hours of practicing and listening to the music, you can reach a level of mastery where you can deliver a high-quality performance under significant pressure or even when slightly distracted. At this level, you can maintain a high standard under any mental and physical state.

Taking care of your physical and mental well-being is equally vital. Prioritize getting sufficient rest and eating a nutritious diet, as these factors significantly impact your performance. Certain foods can help with nerves, such as bananas, chocolates, and almonds. Drinking tea can also be beneficial.

In summary, when dealing with the stress of performance, it’s essential to know the music so intimately that you can play it effortlessly. Also, looking after your physical and mental well-being, including proper rest and nutrition, is of great importance.

Balancing the pursuit of excellence in performances while enjoying the process is essential. How do you maintain your passion and enjoyment for playing the piano while striving for excellence?

In the book Crazy Rich Asians, there’s a quote: “Passion is something very American.” It suggests that in America, individuals chase their passions, while in Asia, parents often shape their children’s lives meticulously. I sometimes question whether it was the piano that chose me, or if I chose the piano. But since I’ve already embarked on this path and have begun to excel, I’m determined not to let my parents down.

My passion and enjoyment derive from playing the piano, striving to meet my parents’ expectations, and continually aiming for perfection. This determination to be the best is undoubtedly what fuels my hard work.

However, I must express that I sincerely cherish the journey itself. The process of creating music with friends and loved ones brings me immense joy. Witnessing the audience’s positive reactions, their smiles, and applause when they listen to my music is a rewarding experience. This fusion of personal fulfillment, collaboration, and the ability to bring joy to others through music is what motivates me.

I frequently perform at senior centers and churches, and the praise from the audience serves as a significant encouragement. Their response fuels my desire to improve, enhancing my determination to keep progressing on this musical journey.

Winning international competitions brings recognition to your musical abilities. How have these accolades impacted your career trajectory and created new opportunities for collaborations in the music industry?

Competitions, in general, are an excellent platform to showcase your talents and gain recognition from professionals in the classical music field worldwide. Regardless of the outcome, your unique voice and artistry are displayed to masters from every corner of the globe. Since everyone has a distinct voice, collaborators and masters are perpetually seeking such unique expressions wherever they venture. If they resonate with your style, they may offer opportunities for further work, whether in performance or the chance to study under them at different schools, cities, or music festivals.

For me, winning prestigious competitions such as the 2023 Concert Artists International Competition, the 77th Steinway International Youth Piano Competition China Grand Final, and receiving the Artistic Honor Award at the Fifth KAWAI Asia Piano Competition has enabled me to meet numerous esteemed masters from China and beyond. Among them was Giovanni Vitaletti from Italy, whose acquaintance led to my Italian debut at the Bolzano Piano Festival, where I gave a solo recital at the festival’s opening.

It was also through competitions that I had the opportunity to connect with the other two musicians in our chamber group, culminating in our victory at the 2023 Concert Artists International Competition and our invitation to perform at the winners’ concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Other competitions, such as winning the Best Accompanist Award at the Xi’an Conservatory Concerto Competition, have yielded numerous opportunities for me in the US, especially in recent years. I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with individuals who have performed at Carnegie Hall and received an invitation to play with the Firebird Pop Orchestra at the esteemed Boston Museum of Science during their annual fundraising gala, Stars of Stem.

Undoubtedly, winning competitions has opened many doors for me, and these awards and reputation have drawn numerous individuals seeking collaboration or performances. Some performances have included my recitals at the Swedenborg Chapel and at Harvard University, alongside Jiawei Cui, a violinist who performed at the opening of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. I was also invited to perform as a special guest at the Jazz & Opera Concert at The Brookline Public Library, where I played contemporary classical music and worked closely with composer Gianfranco Messina and other guest performers of the concert, including Joel Yennior, a faculty member at the New England Conservatory, Berklee College of Music professor Austin McMahon, and Peter Kenagy.

As I continue to collaborate with great musicians worldwide, I increase my chances of further competition wins in the future, which could elevate my name to higher levels of recognition. What follows will be additional opportunities to collaborate with other remarkable musicians and the chance to study under some of the finest masters in the US and globally.