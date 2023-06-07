AKG Art Museum hosts FREE opening weekend

Following the museum’s free opening weekend (June 15–18), the Knox and Wilmers buildings will be open to the public. The Gundlach Building will be closed while the construction team completes finishing work until July 20. Anyone who has purchased tickets during this time period will receive a voucher for a return visit. To ensure you’re able to visit at your preferred date and time, we strongly encourage visitors and members to reserve tickets in advance. A certain number of tickets are available hourly, both online and onsite, until sold out.