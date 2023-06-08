Shakespeare in Delaware Park new season opens June 22

It’s that time of year! Join the folks at Shakespeare in Delaware Park for some exciting events and performances happening this summer.
Opening Night Reception
Thursday, June 22, 2023, 5:45-7:15 pm
You’ll enjoy the music of Queen City Strings and indulge in light hors d’oeuvres and tea and wine tastings provided by the The Terrace at Delaware Park, Cup of Communitea and Freedom Run Winery. $45 For SDP members $55 for non-members. 7:15 performance with complimentary reserved seating to follow. Seats are limited. You must RSVP by June 16th.
(NOTE: FREE performance at 7:15 pm is open to general public)
SIDP Tour – Opens Next Week!
Where There’s a Will, There’s a Play! is an hour-long production featuring scenes and sonnets from Shakespeare’s most famous works.
All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public at 7:00PM (unless otherwise indicated). Donations are graciously accepted.
Guests encouraged to bring blanket or chaired seating – picnics welcome!
TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS:
June 14 – Roycroft Inn
June 17 – Niawanda Park
June 18 – Niagara Arts & Cultural Center
June 20 – River Fest Park
June 21 – Windsong Place Apartments
June 26 – Clarence Town Park
July 10 – West Seneca Town Park
July 17 – Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve
July 18 – Quaker Arts Pavilion
July 19 – Town of Tonawanda Show Mobile (Aquatic & Fitness Center)
July 21 – Buffalo Central Terminal
July 22 – Richard E. Pascucci Bandshell
July 23 (4:30PM & 7:00PM) – Freedom Run Winery
July 24 – Five Points Bakery
July 25 – Kenan Center
July 26 – Nike Base Park
July 28 – Tonawanda Pavilion
July 31 – Taylor Road Park
August 7 – Galanti Park
August 14 – Academy Park
August 21 – Bassett Park
