Shakespeare in Delaware Park new season opens June 22

June 8, 2023
Jamie Moses

It’s that time of year! Join the folks at Shakespeare in Delaware Park for some exciting events and performances happening this summer.

Opening Night Reception

Thursday, June 22, 2023, 5:45-7:15 pm

You’ll enjoy the music of Queen City Strings and indulge in light hors d’oeuvres and tea and wine tastings provided by the The Terrace at Delaware Park, Cup of Communitea and Freedom Run Winery. $45 For SDP members   $55 for non-members. 7:15 performance with complimentary reserved seating to follow. Seats are limited. You must RSVP by June 16th.

CLICK TO RESERVE

(NOTE: FREE performance at 7:15 pm is open to general public)

SIDP Tour – Opens Next Week!

Where There’s a Will, There’s a Play! is an hour-long production featuring scenes and sonnets from Shakespeare’s most famous works.

All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public at 7:00PM (unless otherwise indicated). Donations are graciously accepted. 

Guests encouraged to bring blanket or chaired seating – picnics welcome!

TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS:

June 14 – Roycroft Inn

June 17 – Niawanda Park

June 18 – Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

June 20 – River Fest Park

June 21 – Windsong Place Apartments 

June 26 – Clarence Town Park

July 10 – West Seneca Town Park

July 17 – Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve

July 18 – Quaker Arts Pavilion

July 19 – Town of Tonawanda Show Mobile (Aquatic & Fitness Center)

July 21 – Buffalo Central Terminal

July 22 – Richard E. Pascucci Bandshell

July 23 (4:30PM & 7:00PM) – Freedom Run Winery

July 24 – Five Points Bakery

July 25 – Kenan Center

July 26 – Nike Base Park

July 28 – Tonawanda Pavilion

July 31 – Taylor Road Park

August 7 – Galanti Park

August 14 – Academy Park

August 21 – Bassett Park

 

 

 

