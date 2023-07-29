The Gathering, 2017 - Photo Credit- Michael W. Thomas
Torn Space VIP Experience Returns for One-Night-Only Saturday, August 12 6:30pm

July 29, 2023
Jamie Moses

A pre-show experience celebrating and supporting a spectacular finale to Generation

Location: Duende – 85 Silo City Row, Buffalo, NY 14203

The Torn Space VIP experience returns for one night only on Saturday, August 12 6:30pm with a pre-show experience in the newly-remodeled upstairs event space of Duende at Silo City. This pre-show artist talk with light fare and a champagne toast supports the spectacular, limited-access finale for the evening’s performance celebrating a 10 year cycle of work at the silos. Join the celebration and be a part of the epic theatrical legacy of Torn Space at the silos.

