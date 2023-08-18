Fifes and Drums along the Niagara!

Come to Old Fort Niagara on August 24th at 6 pm for an enchanting evening filled with captivating music and fascinating history! Immerse yourself in the melodic tunes of Old Fort Niagara’s own Fife and Drum Corps. as they perform a diverse selection of historic songs.

Experience the fort like never before as you discover the entertaining and practical role these military musicians played in the 18th and early 19th century. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to transport yourself back in time and witness the magic of the past come to life.