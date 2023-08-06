This Week at Central & Online: August 5 – 12

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Coming Up @ Central Library & Online: August 5-13, 2023

Saturday, August 5 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM Bflo. Infringement: Eating Chicken Wings with Mark Twain Performance. Reading Park

12:30 PM – 1:15 PM Bflo. Infringement: Snowbelt Musical Performance. Reading Park

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM Battle of the Books Final Competition. Auditorium

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM Bflo. Infringement: ANDASHA Musical Performance. Reading Park

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM Battle of the Books Field Day for Participants. Throughout Library

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM Bflo. Infringement: Short Story Time with C.R. Shipman. Reading Park

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM Bflo. Infringement: El the Mime Performance. Reading Park

3:15 PM – 4:30 PM Bflo. Infringement: Pop-up Photo Booth. Reading Park

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Bflo. Infringement: Hayatidance and The Kind Killers Dance Performance. Reading Park

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM Bflo. Infringement: Lifemusik mit Andre Musical Performance. Reading Park

Monday, August 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Boys Council. West Room (Pre-registration required)

Tuesday, August 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM SCORE Webinar: How to Make Your Black-Owned Business Attractive to Bankers. (online)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Coordinated Entry Staff Meeting. West Room (Pre-registration required)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

Wednesday, August 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Class. West Room (Pre-registration required)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Anatomy of a U.S. Military Pension File: Revolutionary War thru the Civil War. (online)

4:00 PM – 5:40 PM Movie Matinee: The Giver (2014). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Girls Circle. Central Meeting Room

(Pre-registration required)

Thursday, August 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services HRD Training. Central Meeting Room (Pre-registration required)

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Family Program: Bubble Show. Auditorium

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad Makerspace at Canalside

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Center. Near Media Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM USPTO Webinar: Understanding the role of claims in a patent application. (online)

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Parent Network of WNY: Charla con Nosotros. West Room (Pre-registration required)

Friday, August 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Information Table: Veterans One Stop Center. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 4:30 PM Restoration Society, Inc. Training. West Room (Pre-registration required)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services DEI Training. Central Meeting Room (Pre-registration required)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps Workforce Dev. Program. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics. TechKnow Lab

Saturday, August 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Western New York Genealogy Library Collection Assistance. Grosvenor Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room

The Buffalo “MUNY” 100th Municipal Tennis Tournament. Café Area

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Details about online programs: https://tinyurl.com/BECPLOnline2023