This Week at Central & Online: September 4 – September 10

September 2, 2023
Jamie Moses

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203

716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org                  

Monday, September 4           Library Closed – Labor Day        

Tuesday, September 5           Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM               Blood Pressure Screening & Health Information. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM                It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM                 IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Brad Hahn, Explore Buffalo.

(online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82682101086)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM                   TechKnow Class: Home Entertainment Setup. TechKnow Lab

 

Wednesday, September 6      Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM                  3D Printing Certification Class. West Room (Pre-registration required)  

4:00 PM – 6:15 PM                   Movie Matinee: Shazam! (2019). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:15 PM                   KidsPeace Foster Therapeutic Support Group. West Room

 

Thursday, September 7         Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM              Baby & Toddler Storytime. Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM                It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM                Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community & Outreach Center. Near Media Room

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM                   SCORE Webinar: How to Use AI in Your Digital Marketing Strategy. (online)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM                   USPTO Webinar: Path to a Patent: Common mistakes and post-filing support. (online)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM                   The Business of Music Workshop. West Room

5:30 PM – 6:45 PM                   Exhibit Opening – Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor beyond Collections Gallery

 

Friday, September 8               Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM                Information Table: Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM                Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo walk-in legal clinic. Study Rooms

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps Workforce Dev. Program. Near Media Room

 

Saturday, September 9          Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM                  Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. West Room (Pre-registration required)

11:15 AM – 11:35 AM              The Art of Józef Slawinski Tour. (Pre-registration required)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM                 Spark Micro-Short Film Festival. Throughout Library

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM                   Just Buffalo Writers Critique Group. West Room

 

Sunday, September 10           Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM                   Wielka Droga/The Great Way Film Screening & Reception. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM                   Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

 

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours              

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery                

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room            

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room                     

The Great Way. The Anders Army. Polish Culture Exhibit. Whisper Space                

Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Center.

    2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fuck