This Week at Central & Online: September 4 – September 10

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Coming Up @ Central Library & Online: August 5-13, 2023

Monday, September 4 Library Closed – Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Blood Pressure Screening & Health Information. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Brad Hahn, Explore Buffalo.

(online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82682101086)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Home Entertainment Setup. TechKnow Lab

Wednesday, September 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Class. West Room (Pre-registration required)

4:00 PM – 6:15 PM Movie Matinee: Shazam! (2019). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:15 PM KidsPeace Foster Therapeutic Support Group. West Room

Thursday, September 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Baby & Toddler Storytime. Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room (Pre-registration required)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community & Outreach Center. Near Media Room

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM SCORE Webinar: How to Use AI in Your Digital Marketing Strategy. (online)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM USPTO Webinar: Path to a Patent: Common mistakes and post-filing support. (online)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM The Business of Music Workshop. West Room

5:30 PM – 6:45 PM Exhibit Opening – Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor beyond Collections Gallery

Friday, September 8 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Information Table: Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo walk-in legal clinic. Study Rooms

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps Workforce Dev. Program. Near Media Room

Saturday, September 9 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. West Room (Pre-registration required)

11:15 AM – 11:35 AM The Art of Józef Slawinski Tour. (Pre-registration required)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM Spark Micro-Short Film Festival. Throughout Library

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Just Buffalo Writers Critique Group. West Room

Sunday, September 10 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Wielka Droga/The Great Way Film Screening & Reception. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room

The Great Way. The Anders Army. Polish Culture Exhibit. Whisper Space

Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Center.

2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fuck