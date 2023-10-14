CALLING ALL ACTORS﻿ to audition for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at NACC

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center seeks actors for its upcoming performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas directed and choreographed by Kevin Leary. Run dates are December 2-17 (6 matinee performances across the three weekends plus 3 on school time performances); rehearsals Nov. 2 – December 1. Seeking up to 5 actors to play male parts, 5 actors to play female parts, and 1 actor of any gender to play Snoopy.

A Charlie Brown Christmas – by Charles M. Schulz – is a live stage adaptation of the classic television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer and performed by Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. Charlie Brown – assisted by his friends in the Peanuts gang – tries to discover the true meaning of Christmas. This production will utilize adult/young adult actors performing for young audiences.

Audition date: October 16 @ 7pm in the NACC Gym (1201 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY). Please bring your performance resume and prepare a short 30 second monologue and a Christmas carol of your choosing. For those that do not have a monologue, audition sides will be available. This is an open call, but sign-ups are preferred. To sign up, please fill out this Google Form. For any questions, please call Kevin at 716.282.7530.