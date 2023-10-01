Arts & Culture Events Featured Literature

This Week at Central & Online: October 1 – October 8

October 1, 2023
Jamie Moses

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Sunday, October 1                 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

 

Monday, October 2                Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 11:45 AM              Erie County SNAP Staff Training. Central Meeting Room *

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM                  Ready, Set, Work! Collections Gallery Conference Room *

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Crafting @ Central. Behind Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM                  Erie County Probation Dept. Boys Council. West Room *

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM                   Banned Books Week: Reading Incursion. Reading Park Lawn

 

Tuesday, October 3                Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 1:00 PM                  Cornell Cooperation Extension Harvest NY Team Meeting. West Room *

10:30 AM – 11:45 AM              Erie County SNAP Staff Training. Central Meeting Room *

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM               Blood Pressure Screening & Health Information. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM                It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM                 IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Lisa Smith. (online) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81387606950

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Crafting @ Central. Behind Ring of Knowledge

3:00 PM – 5:30 PM                   ISUPK: Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. West Room

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM                   Banned Books Week: Just Buffalo Messy Writing Meetup for Teens. Reading Park Lawn

 

Wednesday, October 4          Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM                   3D Printing Certification Class. West Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM                  Ready, Set, Work! Collections Gallery Conference Room *

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM                  Erie County SNAP Staff Training. Central Meeting Room *

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Crafting @ Central. Behind Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 5:50 PM                   Movie Matinee: Fahrenheit 451 (1966). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:15 PM                   KidsPeace – CFTSS Foster Support Group. West Room

 

Thursday, October 5              Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM                Refugee Partnership: Employer Meet & Greet. Auditorium

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM                Erie County Dept. of Social Services Training. Central Meeting Room *

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM              Baby Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM                It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM                Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near Media Room       

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Afternoon Art Break. West Room

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM                   SCORE Webinar: Loans & Grants for Women-Owned Businesses. (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Crafting @ Central. Behind Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM                   Banned Books Week: Students Protecting Education & GLYS WNY. Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM                   Thursday Crafternoons. Kids’ Space

 

Friday, October 6                   Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM                Information Table: Veterans One-Stop Center WNY. Near Media Room

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM                Erie County Dept. of Social Services Training. Central Meeting Room *

10:00 AM – 1:15 PM                Class Visit. West Room, Gallery Kids’ Area *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Near Media Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 TechKnow Class: Android Basics. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM                  Ready, Set, Work! Collections Gallery Conference Room *

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM                   Crafting @ Central. Behind Ring of Knowledge

 

Saturday, October 7               Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM                  Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM                Buffalo Writers’ Theater Rehearsal. Ring of Knowledge

11:00 AM – 4:15 PM                Buffalo International Film Festival Screenings. Auditorium

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM                   Buffalo Writers’ Theater Play Reading: “Penumbra” by Anna Kay France. Ring of Knowledge

 

Sunday, October 8                 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

12:30 PM         4:00 PM           Buffalo International Film Festival Screenings. Auditorium

 

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours              

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room            

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room                     

The Great Way. The Anders Army. Polish Culture Exhibit. Whisper Space                

Enchando Raices: Hispanics Building a Life and Legacy in Western New York. Behind ROK

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery                

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.  

