Irish Classical presents “Master Harold…and the Boys” By Athol Fugard Opens Nov 16

Runs November 16, 2023 – December 3, 2023 at Irish Classical Theatre Company
One of Athol Fugard’s masterpieces, “Master Harold”… and the Boys is a coming-of-age drama that explores the relationship between Hally, a white teenage boy, and Sam and Willie, two middle-aged black waiters who work in his mother’s tea room, during apartheid-era South Africa. Faced with the return of his alcoholic and war-injured father, Hally lashes out at Sam and Willie, exposing a pernicious cycle of hatred, despite Hally’s dreams of “progress.” A Tony Award Nominee for Best Play, Aaron Mays’ ICTC directorial debut stars Sam Fesmire, Roderick Garr, and Gerald Ramsey.
Additional Programming*:
- Opening Night: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 7:30pm
- Young Professionals Night: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 7:30pm
- Pay-What-You-Will Performance: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 3:00pm
- Industry Night: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 7:30pm
- Speaker Series: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at 1:30pm
- Community Matinee: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00am
- Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30pm
- *visit https://irishclassical.com/ for more information
- Discounts available:Student: $20; Purchase online or through Box Office. ID RequiredVeteran: $25; Purchase online with code THANKS or through Box Office
Industry: $20; Purchase through Box Office, or join our Industry List for online access
Young Professionals: $35; Purchase online or through Box Office. Valid only for our Young Professionals Night. Includes one complimentary drink at the bar.
NY Public Employee Federation: $35; Purchase through Box Office
Buffalo Public Library VIP Program: $35; Purchase through Box Office
Arts Access Pass: $0; Purchase through Box Office. Passholders must provide Arts Access Member ID.
Dramatists Guild: $20
Rush: $25, 20 minutes before performance time, if available
