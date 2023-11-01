Irish Classical presents “Master Harold…and the Boys” By Athol Fugard Opens Nov 16

Runs November 16, 2023 – December 3, 2023 at Irish Classical Theatre Company

One of Athol Fugard’s masterpieces, “Master Harold”… and the Boys is a coming-of-age drama that explores the relationship between Hally, a white teenage boy, and Sam and Willie, two middle-aged black waiters who work in his mother’s tea room, during apartheid-era South Africa. Faced with the return of his alcoholic and war-injured father, Hally lashes out at Sam and Willie, exposing a pernicious cycle of hatred, despite Hally’s dreams of “progress.” A Tony Award Nominee for Best Play, Aaron Mays’ ICTC directorial debut stars Sam Fesmire, Roderick Garr, and Gerald Ramsey.

