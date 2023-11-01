L to R: actors Gerald Ramsey, Samuel Fesmire
Arts & Culture Featured Theater

Irish Classical presents “Master Harold…and the Boys” By Athol Fugard Opens Nov 16

November 1, 2023
Jamie Moses

Runs November 16, 2023 – December 3, 2023 at Irish Classical Theatre Company

One of Athol Fugard’s masterpieces, “Master Harold”… and the Boys is a coming-of-age drama that explores the relationship between Hally, a white teenage boy, and Sam and Willie, two middle-aged black waiters who work in his mother’s tea room, during apartheid-era South Africa. Faced with the return of his alcoholic and war-injured father, Hally lashes out at Sam and Willie, exposing a pernicious cycle of hatred, despite Hally’s dreams of “progress.” A Tony Award Nominee for Best Play, Aaron Mays’ ICTC directorial debut stars Sam Fesmire, Roderick Garr, and Gerald Ramsey.

To purchase tickets, visit irishclassical.com or call 716-853-4282 or boxoffice@irishclassical.com.

Additional Programming*:

  • Opening Night: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 7:30pm
  • Young Professionals Night: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 7:30pm
  • Pay-What-You-Will Performance: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 3:00pm
  • Industry Night: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 7:30pm
  • Speaker Series: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at 1:30pm
  • Community Matinee: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00am
  • Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30pm
  • *visit https://irishclassical.com/ for more information
  • Discounts available:Student: $20; Purchase online or through Box Office. ID RequiredVeteran: $25; Purchase online with code THANKS or through Box Office

    Industry: $20; Purchase through Box Office, or join our Industry List for online access

    Young Professionals: $35; Purchase online or through Box Office. Valid only for our Young Professionals Night. Includes one complimentary drink at the bar.

    NY Public Employee Federation: $35; Purchase through Box Office

    Buffalo Public Library VIP Program: $35; Purchase through Box Office

    Arts Access Pass: $0; Purchase through Box Office. Passholders must provide Arts Access Member ID.

    Dramatists Guild: $20

    Rush: $25, 20 minutes before performance time, if available