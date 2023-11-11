This Week at Central & Online: November 11 – 19

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org
Saturday, November 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Buffalo Common Council: Winter Preparedness Fair. Main Concourse
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group. Central Meeting Room
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Just Buffalo Writers’ Group Meeting. Gallery Conference Room
Sunday, November 12 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, November 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Boys Council. West Room *
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Nature Book Club.
(online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8408043939)
Tuesday, November 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Keith Burich. (online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86407990935)
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM USPTO Webinar: Trademark Basics Boot Camp, Module 7. (online)
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. West Room
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM SCORE Webinar: Tax Considerations for Small Businesses. (online)
Wednesday, November 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:30 AM – 11:45 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Course. West Room
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Alliance for Rights and Recovery Forum. Central Meeting Room
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Library Foundation Meeting. Board Room
4:00 PM – 6:05 PM Movie Matinee: Little Mermaid (2023). Ring of Knowledge
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Girls’ Circle Group. Central Meeting Room *
5:00 PM – 6:15 PM KidsPeace – CFTSS Foster Support Group. West Room
5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Sensory Playtime. Kids’ Space
Thursday, November 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:15 AM – 12:15 PM International Institute of Buffalo Library Tour & Program. West Room *
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness @ Central. Main Concourse
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group. (online) *
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Buffalo Black Achievers 2023 Red Carpet Ceremony. Auditorium
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM “The Oswald Conspiracy” Program. Buffalo Presidential Center
Friday, November 17 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:15 AM – 11:30 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area *
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Home Entertainment Setup. TechKnow Lab
3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Saturday, November 18 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Deception Awareness & Resilience Tools Workshop. Ring of Knowledge
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Western New York Genealogy Library Collection Assistance. Grosvenor Room
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Sportsmen’s Americana Music Series: Kody & Herren. Ring of Knowledge
2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group. Central Meeting Room
Sunday, November 19 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room
Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Ctr., Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.
