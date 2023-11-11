This Week at Central & Online: November 11 – 19

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Saturday, November 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Buffalo Common Council: Winter Preparedness Fair. Main Concourse

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Just Buffalo Writers’ Group Meeting. Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, November 12 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Boys Council. West Room *

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Nature Book Club.

(online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8408043939)

Tuesday, November 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Keith Burich. (online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86407990935)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM USPTO Webinar: Trademark Basics Boot Camp, Module 7. (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. West Room

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM SCORE Webinar: Tax Considerations for Small Businesses. (online)

Wednesday, November 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:30 AM – 11:45 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Course. West Room

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Alliance for Rights and Recovery Forum. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Library Foundation Meeting. Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:05 PM Movie Matinee: Little Mermaid (2023). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Girls’ Circle Group. Central Meeting Room *

5:00 PM – 6:15 PM KidsPeace – CFTSS Foster Support Group. West Room

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Sensory Playtime. Kids’ Space

Thursday, November 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:15 AM – 12:15 PM International Institute of Buffalo Library Tour & Program. West Room *

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness @ Central. Main Concourse

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group. (online) *

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Buffalo Black Achievers 2023 Red Carpet Ceremony. Auditorium

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM “The Oswald Conspiracy” Program. Buffalo Presidential Center

Friday, November 17 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:15 AM – 11:30 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Home Entertainment Setup. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, November 18 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Deception Awareness & Resilience Tools Workshop. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Western New York Genealogy Library Collection Assistance. Grosvenor Room

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Sportsmen’s Americana Music Series: Kody & Herren. Ring of Knowledge

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Brain Sparks Book and Art Group. Central Meeting Room

Sunday, November 19 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Ctr., Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.