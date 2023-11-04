Arts & Culture Events Featured Literature

This Week at Central & Online: November 4 – 12

November 4, 2023
Jamie Moses

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203

716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org              

 

Saturday, November 4           Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM                  Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. Gallery Conference Room *       

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM                Indie Author Day. Auditorium

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

                       

Sunday, November 5             Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

                       

Monday, November 6            Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM               Class Visit. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Kids’ Area *

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM                  Erie County Probation Dept. Boys Council. West Room *

                       

Tuesday, November 7           Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM               Blood Pressure Screening & Health Information. Near Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM                It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM                 IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Keith Burich, “The Thomas Indian School.” (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84582057419)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM                   TechKnow Class: Buying Tech. TechKnow Lab

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM                   Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. West Room

                       

Wednesday, November 8      Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM                 3D Printing Certification Course. Launch Pad MakerSpace *

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM                 SBA Cyber Summit 2023. (online)

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM                   Unclaimed Funds Workshop. West Room or online via Zoom

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM                  B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room *

4:00 PM – 5:45 PM                   Movie Matinee: Onward (2020). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:15 PM                  KidsPeace – CFTSS Foster Support Group. West Room *

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM                   Sensory Playtime. Kids’ Space

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM                  Erie County Probation Girls’ Circle Group. Central Meeting Room *

                       

Thursday, November 9          Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM              Baby Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM                It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Peacemakers Event. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM                   Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM                  Parent Network of WNY: Charla con Nosotros. West Room *

5:30 PM – 6:45 PM                   Hispanic Heritage Council Board Meeting. Gallery Conference Room

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM                   SCORE Webinar: Cybersecurity for Small Business. (online)

                       

Friday, November 10             Library Closed – Veterans Day (observed) – Visit us virtually at BuffaloLib.org

                       

Saturday, November 11         Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM                Buffalo Common Council: Winter Preparedness Fair. Main Concourse

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM               Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM                 Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM                   Buffalo Writers’ Critique Group Meeting. Gallery Conference Room

                       

Sunday, November 12           Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

                       

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours              

David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room            

Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room                     

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Ctr., Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.                                  

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.  

