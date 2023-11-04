This Week at Central & Online: November 4 – 12

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org
Saturday, November 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Tutor Training Workshop. Gallery Conference Room *
9:30 AM – 12:00 PM Indie Author Day. Auditorium
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Sunday, November 5 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, November 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Kids’ Area *
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Boys Council. West Room *
Tuesday, November 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Blood Pressure Screening & Health Information. Near Computers
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Keith Burich, “The Thomas Indian School.” (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84582057419)
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM TechKnow Class: Buying Tech. TechKnow Lab
5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. West Room
Wednesday, November 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Course. Launch Pad MakerSpace *
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM SBA Cyber Summit 2023. (online)
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Unclaimed Funds Workshop. West Room or online via Zoom
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room *
4:00 PM – 5:45 PM Movie Matinee: Onward (2020). Ring of Knowledge
5:00 PM – 6:15 PM KidsPeace – CFTSS Foster Support Group. West Room *
5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Sensory Playtime. Kids’ Space
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Girls’ Circle Group. Central Meeting Room *
Thursday, November 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Peacemakers Event. Central Meeting Room
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen After School Crafting. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Parent Network of WNY: Charla con Nosotros. West Room *
5:30 PM – 6:45 PM Hispanic Heritage Council Board Meeting. Gallery Conference Room
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM SCORE Webinar: Cybersecurity for Small Business. (online)
Friday, November 10 Library Closed – Veterans Day (observed) – Visit us virtually at BuffaloLib.org
Saturday, November 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Buffalo Common Council: Winter Preparedness Fair. Main Concourse
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group. Central Meeting Room
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers’ Critique Group Meeting. Gallery Conference Room
Sunday, November 12 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
David Gray: Mark Twain’s Buffalo Friend. Mark Twain Room
Four Centuries of Book Binding: The Jordan Collection. Rare Book Room
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Jack Kemp: From Quarterback to Public Servant. Buffalo Presidential Ctr., Gallery. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.
