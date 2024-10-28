DEVON COLE – “Two Shades Blonder” EP out now

Today, Canadian songstress and feminist anthem extraordinaire Devon Cole releases her eclectically decorated Two Shades Blonder EP out now via Arista Records. The release comes on the heels of the explosion of her single “I Got You” which presently sits among the Top 10 at Top 40 and Hot AC in Canada.

Known for her quick-witted and bubbly honesty about topics that are not always spoken about in fun lights, this EP is a showcase of Devon’s versatility. She gave us some sneak peeks of that with the singles she shared earlier this year like the funky “Good Guy,” her friendship anthem “I Got You” – which caught the attention of tens of millions across socials before its release – and her most recent call to be your own “Sugar Daddy.”

Devon announced the EP with a mocked up magazine cover featuring her with blonde hair, a nod both to the name of the project as well as its theme of changing your physical appearance in the face of mental adversity. Speaking on Two Shades Blonder, Devon shares:

“I believe the world needs more love, more laughter and more empowerment. I’ve come to believe my mission as a human (and an artist) is to help us get there. If I can make someone giggle or feel confident through my music, that means everything to me. I naturally lean towards music that is feel-good, where the subject is sure of their worth and takes no shit. That sort of music has helped me throughout my life, so that’s the sort of music I love making. It’s also just my personality. I am an extroverted eccentric over-sharer, and that’s how I write.

The themes in this EP range from empowerment and bad-bitchery, to some messier things like the thrill of the chase and feeling insecure. It’s really a smorgasbord of emotions, because I’m a smorgasbords of emotions. But on the whole – the songs are bright, fun, and full of personality. Each song is its own story.

It’s a little funky, a little country. A little kitsch. I’m continuing to unpack my artistic self. I’m getting a better understanding of what I like and what I don’t like, sonically. I’m getting a better understanding of what a quintessential Devon Cole song will sound like when I’m touring the world in 10 years.”