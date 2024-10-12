Major Must-See Art Shows for the Fall Season

The summer is rapidly shifting to fall, and, along with it, some of the world’s most major, award-winning art shows and exhibitions. Renowned artists from New York to Paris will display only their best work while art panels will decide the top prize winners.

What are some of the most anticipated must-see, award-winning art shows coming this fall? What can art lovers and collectors expect? According to a recent report by Artsy, with the summer season ended, the art world prepares for a busy autumn. This includes shows such as newly recoined Art Basil Paris and the Seoul and London editions of Frieze, plus the Gwangju and Manufesta Biennale, which are said to be occurring on the near horizon. At the same time, many museums throughout the globe are unveiling some of the most high-profile exhibitions of 2024.

From overlooked artists to debut international solo shows, here are some of the major must-see art shows this fall season.

Magdalena Suárez Frimkess, “The Finest Disregard”

LACMA, Los Angeles, CA

Celebrating the prolific career of Venezuelan-born, LA-based artist Magdalena Suárez Frimkess, a much beloved figure Californian art circles for many years, Frimkess is said to have burst on the international scene in 2014 at the age of 84.

Her magical, hand-glazed and constructed figurines and vessels merge traditional pottery practices and techniques with unexpected playful imagery. Drawing on family life, children’s landscapes, and folk art, the pieces reflect her rich heritage and many life experiences.

The LACMA exhibition will feature 40 works, including some recent sculptures. A few of the pieces are on loan from the collections of L.A. artists, which underscores Firmkiss’s major impact on the local art community.

Elizabeth Catlett, “A Black Revolutionary Artist and All That It Implies”

Brooklyn Museum, New York

“A Black Revolutionary Artist and All That It Implies” is said to showcase the most comprehensive presentation of Elizabeth Catlett’s work in the U.S. Throughout her decade-long career, Catlett has been driven by a strong commitment to “put art in the service of the people.”

Drawing on her many experiences, not only as a woman of African American descent but also as someone who spent years in Mexico under political exile, Catlett has created sculptures and prints that revolve around labor rights, violence, and freedom.

Her wood and stone sculptures are said to feature elongated and strong figures. Her prints stand out with their bold use of light and dark contrasts. The exhibition will also highlight Catlett’s lifetime artistic achievements and how they underscore her work as an artistic revolutionary.

“Arte Povera: From Process to Presence”

Pinault Collection, Paris

In the 1960s, a group of Italian artists are said to have abandoned marble, bronze, and traditional oil on canvas for coal, wool, potatoes, and lightbulbs. This is what sparked what’s known as the Arte Povera movement, or “poor art.”

Amid a drastic economic turndown in Italy and the rise of Pop Art in the U.S., the artists created simplistic, radical, and poetic work that stood in the face of the concept of what art should or should not be. For the group, art was not a static object but, instead, something that was constantly transforming.

In the fall of 2024, the Pinault Collection will bring together over 250 works by key artists such as Giuseppe Penone, Luciano Fabro, and Marisa Merz, plus new commissions and artworks from related international art scenes. Focusing on the movement’s processual nature, the exhibition will emphasize Arte Povera’s strong definition of materiality. It is intended to challenge the commodification of art.

Haegue Yang, “Leap Year”

Hayward Gallery, London

“Leap Year” will mark Haegue Yang’s first major U.K. survey, showcasing her creative, interdisciplinary art practice that spans more than 50 important works. Spanning a near 25-year career to the present day, the exhibition will showcase Yang’s signature new series, such as “The Intermediates” and “Light Sculptures,” which will stand alongside what’s been described as three new major commissions.

By transforming everyday objects such as pom-poms, drying racks, bells, and yarn into an immersive, multi-sensory installation, Yang is reaching for spirituality, cultural identity, and history in her work.