Road Less Traveled’s SHIPWRECKED! Closes Sunday!

Get your tickets to any of the final 4 performances!

PLUS! Enjoy one of our featured cocktails in the lounge before the show and order a second to enjoy during the performance!

One of the featured cocktails during SHIPWRECKED is the Sea Turtle! Available in both alcohol and non-alcoholic options!

SHIPWRECKED! An Entertainment, The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)

A high comedy by Donald Margulies

Starring Gregory Gjurich, Jeremy Kreuzer & Gabriella McKinley

Now Playing through this Sunday! (October 13)

The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.