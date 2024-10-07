Arts & Culture Featured Theater

Road Less Traveled’s SHIPWRECKED! Closes Sunday!

October 7, 2024
Jamie Moses

Get your tickets to any of the final 4 performances!

PLUS! Enjoy one of our featured cocktails in the lounge before the show and order a second to enjoy during the performance!

One of the featured cocktails during SHIPWRECKED is the Sea Turtle! Available in both alcohol and non-alcoholic options!

SHIPWRECKED! An Entertainment, The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)

A high comedy by Donald Margulies

Starring Gregory Gjurich, Jeremy Kreuzer & Gabriella McKinley

Now Playing through this Sunday! (October 13)

The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.

 

Jamie Moses

Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990

