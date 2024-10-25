This Week at Central & Online: October 26-November 3

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Saturday, October 26 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conference Room *

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Preschool Storytime. Children’s Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Black Love Resists in the Rust Community Safety Forum. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons With Mr. Dan. Children’s Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM New Adult Hangout. West Room

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Special Collections Tour. Meet @ Grosvenor Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Brain Sparks! Teen Space

Sunday, October 27 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Jazz Sunday: Autumn Serenade. Ring of Knowledge

Monday, October 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Creative Small Business Symposium. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Conference Room, TechKnow Lab *

10:00 AM – 11:30 AMErie County Fiscal Stability Authority Finance Committee Meeting. West Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Erie County Office for People with Disabilities. Near Computers

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

Tuesday, October 29 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Focus Group: Holding Center/Correctional Facility Needs Assessment. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Tech Training: Google Photos. TechKnow Lab

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Project Mona’s House. Near Computers

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: CINQCARE for Moms – Healthy Start Buffalo. Near Computers

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: “The Art of Investing” Discussion with JD Hartman. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86973627551)

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Focus Group: Holding Center/Correctional Facility Needs Assessment. Gallery Conference Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Central Meeting Room

Wednesday, October 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Course. West Room

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Kaleida Health Youth Link & Be PrEPared Program. Near Computers

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM Focus Group: Holding Center/Correctional Facility Needs Assessment. Gallery Conference Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Tech Help Desk (One-on-One Computer Help). Near Computers

3:00 PM – 4:55 PM Movie Matinee: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Focus Group: Holding Center/Correctional Facility Needs Assessment. Central Meeting Room

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM NYCLU – Teen Activist Project. Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, October 31 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Tech Help Desk (One-on-One Computer Help). Near Computers

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad

5:30 PM – 6:45 PM Trivia @ the Library! Central Meeting Room

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Paging Through History: The Grosvenor Room Quiet Reading Club. Grosvenor Room

Friday, November 1 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Class Visit. Children’s Room, Central Meeting Room *

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Homeschool Library Club. Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group Meeting. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Focus Group: Holding Center/Correctional Facility Needs Assessment. Gallery Conference Room

Saturday, November 2 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:15 AM – 1:15 PM Indie Author Day. Auditorium

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Acting Games Presented by Second Generation Theatre. West Room *

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Preschool Storytime. Children’s Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Focus Group: Holding Center/Correctional Facility Needs Assessment. Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons With Mr. Dan. Children’s Room

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Buffalo Presidential Center: Cleveland Corner Exhibit Opening & Program. BPC Gallery

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Lecture: Christmas Shopping in Buffalowith Explore Buffalo. Ring of Knowledge

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad

Sunday, November 3 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Rare Books 101. Rare Book Room

The Development of Braille. Across from Grosvenor Room

Shirley! Buffalo Presidential Center. Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm

Say Their Names. Collections Gallery, 2nd floro

Leonardo da Vinci Rare Book Themes. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.

Entering the Library:

Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library.

The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. The Ellicott St. open hours are varied. The Clinton St. entrance is only open for Auditorium programs.













