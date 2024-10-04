This Week at Central & Online: October 5-13

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Saturday, October 5 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Acting Games Presented by Second Generation Theatre. West Room *

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Preschool Storytime. Children’s Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Migrant Workers Education Program Tour & Lunch. Tour & West Room *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Black Love Resists in the Rust: No New Jails Community Town Hall. Central Meeting Room

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Film Showing: Los Hermanos/the Brothers (2020). Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons With Mr. Dan. Children’s Room

3:00 PM – 4:55 PM Liberation for One, Liberation for All (LOLA) General Meeting. Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, October 6 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Erie County Mid Managers Meeting. Central Meeting Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Tech Training: Google Drive. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room *

Tuesday, October 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Project Mona’s House. Across from Café

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Community Access Services of WNY. Across from Café

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Community Access Services of WNY Rapid HIV Testing. West Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Center for Self Advocacy. Near Computers

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Justin Rooney, Voting: Your Responsibility & Why It Matters. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84973390929)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery Conference Room

Wednesday, October 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM International Institute of Buffalo ESL Program. Gallery Conference Room *

10:15 AM – 11:15 AM Class Visit. West Room & Children’s Room *

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Course. West Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Tech Help Desk (One-on-One Computer Help). Near Computers

3:00 PM – 5:37 PM Movie Matinee: West Side Story (2021). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Roundtable Discussion with 2024 Preservation in Action Honorees. Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: Buffalo-Niagara LGBTQ History Project. Teen Space

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Citizen’s Climate Lobby Chapter Meeting. Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, October 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – SHARP Training. Auditorium *

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: National Federation of the Blind. Near Computers

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Tech Help Desk (One-on-One Computer Help). Near Computers

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization Candidate Forum. Auditorium

Friday, October 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM WNYLRC Intersect (un)Conference. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Conference Room, TechKnow Lab *

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo walk-in legal clinic. Study Rooms

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Disability Awareness Month – Agency Tabling. Near Computers

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Homeschool Library Club. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM First Annual Teen Resource Fair. Teen Space

Saturday, October 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conference Room *

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Acting Games Presented by Second Generation Theatre. West Room *

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Preschool Storytime. Children’s Room

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM 2024 National Chess Day Tournament. Central Meeting Room *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 4:30 PM Finance & Health Wellness Program with Georgina Wilson. West Room

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Arts for Learning Second Saturday: Harmonicas! Let’s Make Some Noise! Children’s Room

1:00 PM – 2:50 PM Universal Anime Saturday: Mirai (2018). Auditorium

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Lecture: Exile McBride: Irish Freedom Fighter. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Gallery Conference Room

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Oral History Introduction and Kit Training. Grosvenor Room

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, October 13 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Shakespeare in Delaware Park: Shakespeare & the Spanish Golden Age. Ring of Knowledge

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Rare Books 101. Rare Book Room

The Development of Braille. Across from Grosvenor Room

Bill Miller: Lockport’s Vice-Presidential Candidate, 60th Anniversary. Buffalo Presidential Center. Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm

Leonardo da Vinci Rare Book Themes. Ring of Knowledge

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.

Entering the Library:

Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library.

The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. The Ellicott St. open hours are varied. The Clinton St. entrance is only open for Auditorium programs.













